Japan to Evacuate Nationals from Chinese Virus City, Abe Says | world

Passengers arriving from the Chinese city of Wuhan arrive at Narita Airport in Chiba, Japan in the photo taken by Kyodo on January 23, 2020. – Kyodo photo via Reuters

Tokyo, January 27 – Japan will evacuate all of its nationals from China’s quarantine city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly virus, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday.

“We have decided to send everyone back to Japan (Japanese citizens in Wuhan) if they wish, including a charter flight,” Abe told reporters.

“We are coordinating with the Chinese government at various levels and will speed up the process to ensure rapid implementation,” said Abe.

An official from the AFP foreign ministry previously said that there were 430 Japanese in Hubei province.

The move comes as several other countries have plans to evacuate their staff and citizens.

The outbreak, which killed 56 people and infected nearly 2,000 across China, is believed to have originated in a living animal market in Wuhan.

China is one of Tokyo’s largest trading partners. Around 160 companies affiliated with Japan have offices in downtown Wuhan.

The Japanese health authorities confirmed Saturday’s third case in the country – for patients who were recently in Wuhan. – AFP