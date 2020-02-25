japan-to-location-body-scanners,-sniffer-pet-dogs-at-tokyo-teach-stations-and-perform-inspections-during-olympics

A variety of prepare stations in Tokyo will perform anti-terrorism inspections throughout the Olympics and Paralympics making use of sniffer canines and body scanners, sources familiar with the issue said Monday.

The transportation ministry will revise a associated regulation to let railway companies to prohibit travellers from coming into a prepare if they refuse baggage inspections, they explained. The distinct educate stations wherever the methods will be held are not yet regarded.

East Japan Railway Co. and Central Japan Railway Co. will offer sniffer puppies in hubs this kind of as Tokyo Station all through the Olympics and Paralympics, although detection systems for hazardous goods are to be placed all-around ticket gates in some subway stations.

Right until now, inspections of personalized possessions at practice stations in Japan have only been noticed at the station at Narita airport.

Railway corporations had been opposed to conducting inspections, arguing that they would substantially compromise advantage.

Operators can now only deny travellers if they are carrying sharp-edged applications that are not wrapped or explosives.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transportation and Tourism Ministry has been on the lookout to strengthen railway safety measures at any time due to the fact a fatal stabbing on a shinkansen bullet teach in June 2018.

The ministry has placed entire body scanners and sniffer canine in some stations in Tokyo on a trial basis.