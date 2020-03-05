[japan-to-suspend-visas-for-chinese,-south-korean-guests,-quarantine-them]



FILE Image: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference on coronavirus at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato

March 5, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will suspend existing visas for readers from China and South Korea and quarantine them for two months in reaction to the widening coronavirus virus, Key Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday.

The steps will go into effect on March nine.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto Creating by David Dolan Enhancing by Peter Graff)