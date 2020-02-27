japan-tobacco-to-permit-eight,seven-hundred-domestic-staff-members-telecommute-as-safeguard-against-virus

Japan Tobacco Inc. stated Thursday it has begun to make it possible for its domestic staff to function at home, in basic principle, to avoid them from remaining infected with the new coronavirus.

They incorporate contract and other nonregular workers, claimed the company, which employs 8,700 nationwide. The measure was released Wednesday.

The corporation will suggest staggered commuting instances for employees who simply cannot telework, this kind of as manufacturing unit staff.

So significantly, no Japan Tobacco employees have examined positive for the virus, according to the company.

The corporation also made a decision to cancel or postpone each domestic and abroad organization journeys, in basic principle, and will chorus from keeping meetings and schooling packages that are not urgent.