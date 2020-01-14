Japan Tourism Agency to promote school trips abroad with China as the main travel destination

The Japan Tourism Agency will promote school trips abroad and other educational trips abroad to promote interaction between young people in Japan and those outside the country.

The government agency has China as the main travel destination for such trips. A public-private council composed of representatives from the Department of Education, the travel industry and others will set up in early February to discuss details, including the hurdles that need to be addressed.

Based on the results of the talks, the agency will hold seminars for schools across Japan from around August in collaboration with the travel industry. In addition, guidelines for the industry are to be drawn up.

An increasing number of Japanese high schools have chosen overseas locations as destinations for their school trips in recent years, but trips to China and South Korea are decreasing, according to the Educational Tour Institute.

In fiscal 2007, a total of 16,500 students from 140 high schools attended China on school trips and 23,600 students from 169 schools went to South Korea. In fiscal year 2017, however, only 3,300 students from 29 schools and 1,400 students from 18 schools traveled to China and South Korea.

The number of Chinese students traveling to Japan on school trips in the 2018 financial year rose 2.4-fold over the previous year to 17,800, which is also due to the fact that the Chinese government, according to the tourism agency, is promoting the promotion of School trips.

Given the large gap between the number of Japanese and Chinese students visiting each other, China has repeatedly urged Japan at bilateral summits and other occasions to remedy the imbalance and expand youth exchanges.

The agency believes that intensive youth exchanges will lead to a future increase in the number of foreigners traveling to Japan.

According to the Educational Tour Institute, 156,400 students from 895 schools in Japan went abroad in 2017, with Taiwan as the main travel destination, followed by Singapore and Australia.