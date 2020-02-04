Japan wants to change laws to make work easier for older people up to the age of 70

The cabinet approved legislative proposals on Tuesday to urge companies to keep their workforce up to the age of 70 as the country tries to expand the workforce to meet rising social security costs while society is growing gray becomes.

While their provisions are not mandatory, the bills require companies to choose one of five options, including raising the retirement age, scrapping, or allowing workers to work beyond the age limit.

The other two options are for companies to outsource some activities to retirees who set up their own business or work as a freelancer, or to assign them to philanthropic projects that the company carries out.

The government plans to submit the bills – which cover six laws – to the current session of the state parliament, and hopes to put them into effect in April 2021.

As they are more likely to suffer work-related injuries, there are some challenges in keeping older workers employed. The government is expected to retire at the age of 70, but will need to consider it carefully.

The planned changes also include the introduction of a system for summarizing the working hours of all jobs of a person in the certification of illnesses or injuries caused by overtime. Practice has long been banned in Japan.

The government also plans to cut benefits for workers aged 60-64 to compensate for salaries that drop drastically as they turn 60.

Graying Japan needs more workers to cover its rising social security costs. According to the government, one in three in Japan is expected to be 65 or older in 2025.

The move is seen as a remedy for the serious labor crisis, where the government has also taken a number of steps to address the labor shortage, including: B. Hiring more foreign workers and promoting women’s participation in the labor market.

Chuo University and Persol Research and Consulting estimate that Japan will face a labor shortage of 6.44 million people in 2030.

Of the 66.64 million workers aged 15 or over in the past year, 8.62 million or 13 percent were 65 or older, the government said.

The government is considering increasing employment opportunities for older people, but is not considering increasing the minimum age for drawing a pension.