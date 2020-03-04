japan-welcomes-initially-woman-paratrooper

Japan will shortly have its to start with woman paratrooper, a 31-yr-previous girl who formally concluded schooling on Wednesday and is set to be part of the Ground Self-Protection Force’s 1st Airborne Brigade.

Sgt. Reina Hashiba took element in a completion ceremony at Camp Narashino in Chiba Prefecture alongside with about 100 male associates and will be assigned to the GSDF’s sole airborne brigade, based at the camp, on March 16, in accordance to the GSDF.

Users of the elite unit are qualified to be parachuted in the vicinity of enemy lines from heights of about 300 meters or far more.

“It has been my dream to come to be a member of the brigade due to the fact I was a fourth grader and from my school’s window I noticed a paratrooper parachuting,” stated Hashiba, a indigenous of Yachiyo, Chiba.

The ban on females signing up for the unit was lifted in 2017, but requirements that future female paratroopers have the very same physical health and fitness as their male counterparts experienced successfully prevented women from becoming a member of.

GSDF models are now generally open to ladies, with the exception of those people engaged in jobs that are considered dangerous to pregnancies.

The selection of females in the Self-Protection Forces has been on the increase. There have been some 16,000 woman members as of the finish of fiscal 2018, accounting for about seven p.c of the total of 226,000.