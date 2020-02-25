[japan-well-being-minister-claims-too-early-to-discuss-about-cancelling-olympics]



FILE Photograph: Japan’s Health and fitness, Labour and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato attends a information convention at Key Minister Shinzo Abe’s official home in Tokyo, Japan September 11, 2019. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese wellness minister Katsunobu Kato stated on Tuesday it was nonetheless way too early to discuss about cancelling the Tokyo Summertime Olympics, which begin on July 24, thanks to the coronavirus and its unfold in Japan.

Inquiries have risen about whether the Olympics should be moved or canceled, with a single London mayoral candidate stating London was prepared to host the video games if essential.

Kato’s remarks arrived soon after the minister was requested about these kinds of views at a information convention.

