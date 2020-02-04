Japan will quarantine a cruise ship on which a coronavirus patient has sailed world

Cruise ship Diamond Princess can be seen near Yokohama, Japan, February 3, 2020. – Kyodo photo via Reuters

TOKYO, Oct. / PRNewswire / – The Japanese government announced yesterday that it would quarantine a cruise ship in Yokohama after a Hong Kong man who sailed the ship last month received a positive coronavirus finding.

The 80-year-old man flew to Japan and boarded the Diamond Princess, which was operated by Carnival Japan Inc in Yokohama on January 20 and disembarked on January 25, the public broadcaster NHK said.

He had a cough the day before he embarked, but did not develop a fever until January 30, a day before it was confirmed that he was infected with the virus in Hong Kong, NHK said.

Princess Cruises, a Carnival-owned cruise, said that checking guests and crew was standard after a guest tested positive.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a press conference yesterday that the Japanese authorities would quarantine the ship.

The company confirmed that the ship’s handling had been delayed by about 24 hours so that the Japanese health authorities could check the health of all the guests and crew on board.

The cruise had 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board.

In Japan, 20 cases of coronavirus were confirmed, 17 of which were located in Wuhan, the central Chinese city that is believed to be the center of the virus outbreak. – Reuters

