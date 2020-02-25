All Nippon Airways has been step by step changing its Boeing 777s with 787s, citing improved fuel performance and a reduction in sound emissions. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Feb 25 ― Japan’s ANA Holdings said right now it will get 20 new Boeing 787-10 and 787-9 aircraft, with the planes predicted to go into service concerning 2022 and 2025.

The get will be made up of 11 787-10 plane, which will serve domestic routes, and 9 787-nine planes for international destinations.

The cost tag was not disclosed.

All Nippon Airways has been progressively changing its Boeing 777s with 787s, citing much better gas performance and a reduction in sound emissions.

After all 20 of the freshly purchased planes go into provider, ANA will run some 103 787s, the business claimed.

“Boeing’s 787s have served ANA with distinction, and we are happy to broaden our fleet by adding a lot more of these technologically highly developed plane,” stated Yutaka Ito, govt vice president of ANA and ANA Holdings, in a assertion.

“These planes represent a major phase forward for ANA as we work to make our whole fleet a lot more eco-helpful and to lessen noise output,” Ito extra. ― AFP