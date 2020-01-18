Japanese activist Yoshiaki Murakami surprisingly tries to disrupt the Toshiba business

The best-known Japanese investor, Yoshiaki Murakami, announced a takeover bid for Toshiba Machine Co., one of the companies involved in a controversial takeover battle over NuFlare Technology Inc.

The Murakami-sponsored takeover bid came from the Office Support investment company just a few hours after Toshiba Machine confirmed that it had agreed to sell its shares in NuFlare to Toshiba Corp. for 11,900 yen each. submit. The electronics manufacturer was able to win the unusual bidding war, which included Murakami’s funds, even though Hoya Corp. offered to pay a higher price of 12,900 yen for each NuFlare share.

Murakami appears to be trying to disrupt or derail the NuFlare deal, although Toshiba said the same day that it had secured enough shares to proceed with the NuFlare acquisition. The purchase was perceived as a distraction by minority shareholders, as Toshiba was NuFlare’s largest shareholder at 52.4 percent at the start of the buyout. Toshiba Machine, an independent company that retains the name of the former parent company and is NuFlare’s second largest shareholder, had agreed to sell its 15.8 percent stake in Toshiba.

Toshiba Machine said it had not been consulted at all prior to the Murakami offer and that a committee would evaluate the proposal. It also said it could block the offering by issuing stock warrants.

It was a busy weekend for Toshiba, which has been in almost constant turmoil since the start of an accounting scandal in 2015. The Tokyo-based company has seen executive resignations, multi-billion dollar losses in its nuclear business and the sale of its crown. Jewel memory chip unit.

Toshiba announced on Saturday that CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani will take on the additional title of president as part of a top management overhaul aimed at accelerating decision-making. And in another announcement, Toshiba, a subsidiary called Toshiba IT-Services Corp. may have misreported sales of up to 20 billion yen.

Friday’s Toshiba Machine statement contained neither an offer price nor an indication of how much Murakami companies were willing to issue, but said the offer would start on Tuesday. Murakami funds already held 11.5 percent of Toshiba Machine, according to the statement.

Last month, Minami Aoyama Fudosan, another Murakami-related fund, reported that he was involved in NuFlare, a provider of computer chip manufacturing equipment, and said he could provide advice or suggestions to management.

Murakami is considered one of the pioneers in the Japanese struggle for shareholder rights and has made the first hostile takeover bid by an investor in the country. In 2007, he was convicted of insider trading and sentenced to two years in prison, which were suspended in the appeal process.

Hoya offered to spend up to 148 billion yen on NuFlare and sought a minimum of 66.7 percent of the company. At the time, Hoya said it had not discussed the offer with NuFlare or Toshiba in advance, fearing the information might come out and drive up the price. According to Toshiba Kurumatani, NuFlare could not survive outside the group and he has no plans to sell his stake. After Toshiba’s announcement, Hoya announced that it would no longer pursue the offer.

“We initially saw it as a 50:50 chance,” said Taishi Arashida, a spokesman for Hoya. Arashida said there is still room to discuss an acquisition or partnership with Toshiba.

NuFlare dominates the masking pen market that prints patterns on glass squares that are slightly larger than a CD case that serves as a template for semiconductor designs. Hoya is one of only two companies in the world – the other is the Japanese subsidiary AGC Inc. – that is able to manufacture the blind masks used in next-generation extreme ultraviolet lithography, and it sees a lot of synergies between them itself and the acquisition target.

Toshiba has not explained how the offer price came about, and it is not clear how NuFlare fits into the company’s business portfolio, as chip manufacturing was not a core business of the company after the storage business was spun off in 2018.

NuFlare announced that Toshiba’s offer was the best way to add value to the company and that the two ten board members who had ties to the Toshiba Group had refused to vote on the matter.

