Japanese and US chiefs of commerce discuss WTO reform

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Commerce Hiroshi Kajiyama and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer exchanged views on Monday on the reform of the World Trade Organization, which has largely become inoperable due to the lack of members on its appeal panel.

At their meeting in Washington, the Japanese and U.S. chiefs of commerce also confirmed that the two countries have partnered to establish international digital rules in accordance with a bilateral digital commerce agreement that entered into force on January 1, will reinforce.

Kajiyama and Lighthizer discussed ways to review WTO rules to deal with “unfair trade practices”, with China apparently keeping an eye on them. These practices include granting subsidies to certain industries.

The two ministers, as well as the European Union’s head of trade, will hold a meeting on Tuesday to warn China of the subsidy issue that has yet to be resolved between Washington and Beijing.

Kajiyama also met with US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette.

Given the recent instability in the Middle East following tensions between the United States and Iran, Kajiyama and Brouillette agreed to deepen cooperation between Japan and the United States through multilateral frameworks such as the Group of 20 Advanced and Emerging Economies and the International Energy Agency ,

In particular, they confirmed bilateral cooperation in the areas of liquefied natural gas and nuclear energy.

Kajiyama is in the United States for the first time since becoming Secretary of Commerce in October.