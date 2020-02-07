Japanese automakers are preparing for supply and demand nightmares from corona virus

Clouds are emerging for Japanese automakers, whose business prospects will be jeopardized by the new corona virus from China, as it threatens to paralyze the country’s supply chains, which are now a global powerhouse for manufacturing.

While automakers have had difficulty assessing how the pneumonia-related virus outbreak will affect their production and sales, one thing is clear: they will have a significant impact if the situation persists.

“To be honest, it’s impossible to make cars without China,” said Toshiaki Okada, CFO of Subaru Corp., at a press conference on Wednesday.

Subaru itself has no manufacturing base in China, but its leading suppliers operate factories there.

Okada did not disclose the exact numbers, but said Subaru used “quite a few” parts from China to assemble cars at its plants in Japan and the United States.

He added that some suppliers said they may not be able to deliver their products on time because their Chinese factories are idle.

As a result of the outbreak, some Chinese provinces and municipalities have reportedly advised local businesses not to resume operations until February 10th.

“Our factories will not be forced to shutdown in the foreseeable future (due to missing parts), but if (the coronavirus) business in China continues to freeze, the impact will be inevitable,” said Okada. “We just don’t know when it will happen.”

South Korean Hyundai Motor Co. felt like it had to shut down its plants outside of China earlier this week and, according to media reports, has announced plans to stop the domestic assembly lines after the Chinese supply chains have been put out of action.

Many Japanese parts manufacturers have their own production base in China. As a result, automakers are expected to take some time to understand how their deliveries have impacted and will affect them, said Arifumi Yoshida, an auto analyst at Citigroup Global Markets Japan Inc.

It will likely be difficult to get spare parts in the short term, Yoshida said, but the earthquake in Great East Japan in 2011 prompted Japanese automakers to diversify supply chains so as not to produce in a single region, he added, which will likely return to normal ,

Among Japanese automakers, Yoshida believes Honda Motor Co. should have the greatest success as the Tokyo-based company has plants in Wuhan and relies on parts from China.

Yoshida estimates that a month of business interruption at Honda’s Wuhan and Guangzhou plants would reduce the company’s net profit by ¥ 40 billion.

Honda announced on Friday that it plans to restart operations at its Wuhan plants on February 14 to resume production the following week. The company plans to reopen the Guangzhou plants on Monday.

However, there is no guarantee that Honda will actually be able to resume production as the availability of parts and workers remains uncertain. Honda said its Chinese factories only have three days in stock.

In addition to the production problems, monitoring the impact on consumption is also important, said Yoshida.

“People won’t think about buying cars if their mobility is restricted,” he said.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Mazda Motor Corp. CEO Ryuichi Umeshita admitted that after the New Year’s holiday ended, “effects on our sales in China” would occur.

The Hiroshima-based automaker will cease production in China by February 9.

Regarding the auto parts inventory in China, managing director Tetsuya Fujimoto said the company “currently has secure stocks”, but “a prolonged exposure would certainly have a negative impact on our automotive production.”

“For example, if parts from China were stopped, we would have to check if another region could compensate,” added Fujimoto.

Japan’s largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp., is still measuring how the situation will develop.

“We are sorry that we cannot yet assess the impact of the virus’s spread on our bottom line and our business,” Masayoshi Shirayanagi, a Toyota operations manager, told reporters Thursday when the company announced its April to December results gave.

Toyota announced on Friday that it had extended the business interruption in its four vehicle assembly plants and eight auto parts plants in China until February 17.

The company raised its full year consolidated earnings forecast and anticipates operating income to increase by 100 billion yen to 2.5 billion yen from previous forecasts due to weaker yen and other factors such as cost reduction efforts. However, this estimate “does not take into account the possible effects of the corona virus,” said Shirayanagi.

