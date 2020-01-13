Japanese billionaire is looking for a life partner to fly with him to the moon in 2023

Loading...

It sounds like the story of a science fiction film – but Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is serious about finding someone special to accompany him on a space journey to the moon.

After he recently broke up with his girlfriend, the fashion mogul Maezawa launched an online appeal for a “life partner” to accompany him on SpaceX’s first space journey.

“As feelings of loneliness and emptiness slowly come to me, there is one thing I am thinking about: continuing to love a woman,” wrote 44-year-old Maezawa in an online appeal on Thursday.

“I want to find a” life partner “. With this future partner I want to call our love and our world peace from space.”

According to Forbes, Maezawa, who founded Japan’s popular online shopping website Zozotown, is valued at $ 2 billion.

A rare, eccentric figure among Japan’s usually conservative entrepreneurs, he made global headlines in 2018 when Elon Musk’s SpaceX announced that he had chartered a flight with the company’s Big Falcon Rocket.

The Big Falcon Rocket, which was later renamed Starship, has a starting goal for this year, according to the SpaceX website.

Maezawa, widely known as an art collector, announced in 2018 that he would take six to eight artists on the moon trip and inspire them to create new art – a project he called “Dear Moon”.

“I want to show people on earth how beautiful our planet is by bringing artists there so that they can convey this beauty to the world,” he told CNN earlier.

“A special person”

Maezawa wrote on his website that the trip to the moon was a good opportunity to “take seriously the idea of” continuing to love a woman “of whom I actually only had a hazy picture.”

According to the conditions listed on the website, applicants must be single women from the age of 20, have a “radiant personality” and always be positive. You must have an interest in traveling to space – and “wishing for world peace”.

The application deadline is January 17th. The final decision will be made by Maezawa in late March.

Applicants are asked to indicate their size, work, hobbies, “special skills” and “selling points”, their impression of Maezawa and a photo of themselves.

The matchmaking search is filmed for a new documentary “Full Moon Lovers”, which is shown on the streaming service AbemaTV.

Eccentric billionaire

Maezawa is no stranger to attention-grabbing stunts.

On New Year’s Eve, he announced on YouTube that he would be giving away more than $ 9 million to 1,000 of his Twitter followers to see if that makes them happier. All they had to do to have a chance of winning the money was to retweet his original post on January 7th before midnight. The winners will be determined by a lottery.

The billionaire hosted a similar contest in January 2019, in which 100 Twitter followers received 100 million yen ($ 910,000). In the end, they each had a little over $ 9,000. His January 2019 tweet, with 4.7 million retweets, was the most retweeted Twitter post ever.

