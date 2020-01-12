Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend for SpaceX journey

Loading...

The search of Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa for a girlfriend to accompany him on a trip around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the entrepreneur’s latest attention-grabbing stunt.

Maezawa, 44, who sold his online fashion store Zozo Inc. to SoftBank Group Corp, is looking for single women over 20 for the show, which will be shown on AbemaTV streaming service.

“While feelings of loneliness and emptiness are slowly coming towards me, there is one thing I think about: keep loving one woman,” wrote Maezawa on a website for job applicants.

“I want to find a ‘life partner’. With that future partner of mine, I want to shout our love and world peace from space,” continued Maezawa, who will be the first private passenger to fly around the moon with Elon Musk’s SpaceX in 2023.

Maezawa, who recently broke up from actress-friend Ayame Goriki, 27, has said he plans to take artists to inspire works based on experience, in a project he called Dear Moon.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, shakes hands with Yusaka Maezawa, the Japanese billionaire chosen by the company to fly around the moon, on September 17, 2018 in Hawthorne, California (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

The documentary, entitled Full Moon Lovers, is streamed on AbemaTV, which is supported by online advertising agency CyberAgent and broadcaster TV Asahi and is aimed at a younger audience that turns away from traditional TV.

Applicants must be “interested in going into space and can participate in the preparation for it” and “be someone who wishes for world peace,” says the website.

Applications close on January 17 and Maezawa selects his partner by the end of March.

The documentary is the latest high-profile move from the billionaire, who is also giving away $ 9 million to his Twitter followers to try and start the debate in Japan about the merits of the idea of ​​basic income.