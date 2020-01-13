Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa wants a date to the moon

Loading...

Yusaku Maezawa looking for a companion to the moon

Alessandro Di Ciommo / NurPhoto via Getty Images

“He promised me the moon.”

Fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, 44, wants to court a life partner with the promise of a round trip to our lunar neighbor through the private aerospace company SpaceX.

According to Mashable, the founder of the Japanese clothing retailer Zozo is saving a seat as part of a ticket block that he bought for a 2023 moon flight

“I am sure that this way I was able to acquire my share of money, social status and fame. But now I am restarting my life. I am now 44,” Maezawa writes on his website There is one thing that I think about coming empty: I continue to love a woman. “

The application on Yusaku Maezawa’s website

So if you are interested, you have to be a single woman from 20 years of age with a “radiant personality” and someone who wants world peace. The application is due on January 17th. Even then, successful applicants must first make a matchmaking appointment with Maezawa – and wait three years because the moon ride will only take place in 2023.

According to Maezawa, he has a passion for contemporary art (e.g., he bought a painting by Basquiat for $ 110 million), super sports car, and wine. And he gave a giveaway of 100 million and 1 billion yen on Twitter. And he ultimately wants to find a “life partner” so that he can “shout our love and our world peace from space”.

Read the full story at Mashable