Japanese companies are concerned about Brexit, but are concerned about the UK’s prospects for trade talks with the EU

Japanese companies in the UK are wary of the UK’s exit from the European Union, but some fear that the prospects for doing business in Europe will become uncertain if the UK-EU trade talks stall.

Many companies have already completed preparations for Britain’s exit from the bloc, and during the transition period after Brexit, the country will continue to receive the same level of treatment from the EU as the EU member states.

Large financial institutions have already acquired licenses in Germany or the Netherlands to continue operating within the EU.

“There is no particular impact on our business,” said a Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. employee.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer Eisai Co. relocated its employees in Great Britain to Germany and elsewhere. Hitachi Ltd., which manufactures rail vehicles in the UK, said it can now source around 70 percent of its parts in the country.

Honda Motor Co. is scheduled to close its plant in Swindon, southern Britain, in 2021. Talks on the workforce on this matter have already been concluded.

Honda suppliers are also trying to move their activities abroad. The emission control device manufacturer, Yutaka Giken Co., and the automotive hose manufacturer, Nichirin Co., have already announced plant closures, while the car seat manufacturer, TS Tech Co. and Showa Corp., manufacturers of shock absorbers, are talking to Unions.

Toyota Motor Corp. and Nissan Motor Co. will continue to operate in the UK. However, UK-made automobiles will be affected by the tariffs if a transition agreement with the EU fails in the transition period, causing them a severe blow.

“A sudden change in the trading system will have a serious impact on British industry,” said Nissan.

“We cannot expect Britain and the EU to achieve the same exchange as now,” said Akio Mimura, chair of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “There is no better outlook for companies.”