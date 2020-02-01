Japanese companies are striving for sustained economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak

Japanese companies with business in China are beginning to consider measures to deal with the possibility of a continuing outbreak of the coronavirus to further affect their business.

The proliferation of the new strain of coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has restricted the movement of goods and people in the country and forced the plants there to remain closed.

Based on instructions from the Chinese authorities, many Japanese manufacturers have decided to postpone the closure of their factories in China until February 9th, about a week after the New Year’s holiday on Sunday.

The prolonged business interruptions are unlikely to severely affect companies if they can reopen their factories by the new date because many factories have a certain inventory of spare parts. However, the spread of the new corona virus appears to be increasing, which raises doubts as to whether the plants can be put back into operation soon.

“We don’t know if we can open again immediately,” said a Sumitomo Chemical Co. employee

Given the potential confusion in the supply chains due to prolonged suspensions, officials from auto parts maker Aisin Seiki Co. and Toyota Boshoku Corp. announced on Friday that they are considering the possibility of temporarily relocating their production to Japan, Thailand and other areas. The subsidiaries of Toyota Motor Corp. produce parts such as automatic transmissions and car seats in China.

Airlines operating routes between Japan and China are also responding to changes in the business environment caused by the outbreak of the corona virus.

Nippon Airways President Yuji Hirako said on Friday that the company had no choice but to suspend some of its China flights because the number of reservations for flights out of the country halved in February compared to the previous year in February. The airline has already suspended flights between Wuhan and Narita International Airport near Tokyo.

Japan Airlines senior managing executive officer Hideki Kikuyama said on the same day, “We must consider suspending or reducing our flight services to and from China” if demand falls.

Retailers are also struggling with the outbreak of the corona virus.

On Friday, the department store operator Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. its consolidated sales forecast for the fiscal year ending March of ¥ 35 billion to 1,155 trillion. ¥ lowered.

The poorer estimate reflects the shorter opening hours in stores in China and sluggish sales to Chinese tourists in shops in Japan, in addition to weak domestic demand after the October excise tax hike.

“We cannot predict how things will look from March,” said Isetan Mitsukoshi executive officer Akira Kinbara.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that the outbreak of the new corona virus is a global public health emergency.

The United States expanded its travel warning for all of China on that day, despite the fact that the WHO no longer indicated that it would stop and trade in areas affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

