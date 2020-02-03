Japanese companies limit customer contact to prevent the spread of the deadly corona virus

In return, a number of companies across Japan have taken steps to prevent the proliferation of 2019-nCoV, the new corona virus originating in China. Meet-and-greet events by celebrities were postponed and services such as applying make-up to exposed cosmetic shops.

Oriental Land Co., operator of the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, decided on Friday to reduce visitor contact with some costumed characters until further notice. The characters should not stay in one place too long, the company said.

Signs were placed on a pedestrian bridge that connects Tokyo Disneyland to the nearest train station, encouraging participants to use hand sanitizers in the park.

Haruna Masaoka, 16, a first-year student from Saitama Prefecture, said people are still standing in front of characters at Tokyo DisneySea to take photos. “I was surprised to see the crew in masks at the attractions,” she said.

Regarding the exceptionally restrictive conditions, Twitter users grumbled that “there’s nothing you can do about it” and that they didn’t want to miss the opportunity to approach the characters, but also didn’t want guests or park staff to get sick.

On Thursday, the idol group AKB48 postponed a Saturday meet-and-greet in Osaka. “We made the decision by giving top priority to maintaining the health of our guests and group members,” said the event organizer.

On Saturday, the talent agency Johnny & Associates wrote on its website that all events scheduled for February and March for Sixtones and Snow Man, two boy bands that debuted on the same day in January, would be postponed.

The two groups had organized special meet-and-greet events in Sapporo, Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka for people who bought their first singles and applied to participate. The announcement of the lucky winners has also been delayed. The new tour schedule will be announced later on the company’s event website, said Johnny.

The cosmetics giant Kose Corp. announced on Friday that its makeup service and all other services that require direct contact between customers and store employees will be discontinued until further notice. Kose employees are also expected to wear masks and disinfect their hands before and after customer care.

At the tourist attraction Akita Dog Visitor Center in Odate, Akita Prefecture, petting dogs has been prohibited since Thursday. One employee explained that this was due to the uncertainty about whether dogs could be infected.