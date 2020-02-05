Japanese companies rely on telework to avoid infection with the corona virus

Increasing concern about the outbreak of the new corona virus has caused many Japanese companies to turn to teleworking for security reasons to prevent their employees from being exposed to the virus in public transport or offices.

The trend towards empowering employees to work from home or from some other remote location using information technology is also due to government efforts to popularize this practice to deal with traffic congestion in Tokyo before the Olympic and Paralympic Games To prevent summer.

Experience can lead companies to use teleworking as an emergency measure in times of disaster.

The large personnel agency Pasona Group Inc. encourages around 13,000 contract employees and other employees to show up for work or teleworking outside of rush hours from home.

The initiative is expected to run until the end of February, but the company may extend it depending on the circumstances.

Euglena Co. also informs its approximately 170 workers that they are going to work by train to either shift their working hours or telework from Monday to February 14th. A similar measure was taken last year when a severe typhoon hit the country.

“The employees were able to do their work without being involved in traffic chaos,” said the organic food company about the experience of the past year.

Since the onset of the Corona virus outbreak in China, many companies have introduced teleworking for workers who have recently visited the country.

Fujitsu Ltd. advised his employees of an IT service base in Shanghai to do teleworking from home on the five days to Friday.

Nomura Holdings Inc. has instructed employees who returned from China on or after January 15 to work from home for 14 days after departure.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. also instructed employees returning from China not to come to work for 14 days. During this time, workers can choose to work from home.

According to a 2018 Ministry of Communications survey, 15.1 percent of companies surveyed said that continuing to work in emergencies, such as an outbreak of influenza, was a reason for the introduction of teleworking.