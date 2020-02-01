Japanese cooks reflect the chaos of Gelinaz!

Guests who dined at a Shibuya Ward in Tokyo on December 3 last year in a two-Michelin-starred restaurant and who might be expecting the restaurant’s typical modern Kaiseki multi-course encountered an unfamiliar scene instead.

Light green palm leaves, anchored by a centerpiece made of two large coconuts, covered the long communal table, and the staff greeted the guests with a cheerful chorus of “Sawadee!” (“Hello” in Thai). For this one night, chef Zaiyu Hasegawa prepared a menu of Thai fusion dishes as part of the Grand Gelinaz! Shuffle: 2019 Stay In Tour Event, a giant recipe swap in 38 countries with 148 chefs.

Tropical sushi: Aori-ika squid with a coconut accent, paired with Perrier-Jouet Belle Epoque champagne 2008 | KEN SHIKURA

Like every Gelinaz! Attendees, Hasegawa had received eight new recipes a month before the event. With the task of reinterpreting the dishes in his own way, he cooked without dashi broth for the first time in his career, but replaced Thai fish sauce and shrimp paste with Japanese fish sauce and shutō (fermented tuna entrails) in courses such as pumpkin potage An airy whip made from pureed oyster and basil. At the end of the night Hasegawa learned the mysterious “guest chef” behind the recipes: the thick “sound” Tassanakajohn from Le Du in Bangkok.

“It was fun, but it was tough. I only tried most of the dishes when they were served, ”Hasegawa reports of the evening. “This is definitely not normal for cooks.”

Hasegawa, who had participated in previous editions, was that of Gelinaz! Used improvisational chaos. However, it was the first time for Tokyo chefs like Michimasa Nakamura from Sushi M and Hideki Ii from Shirosaka to attend a culinary event with such an unusual premise. Nakamura also received Thai recipes – from Dalad Kambhu of Kin Dee in Berlin – a challenge based on the fact that he had never tried Thai food before. He spent a month in Thai restaurants to examine the taste profile of the kitchen.

Thai-inspired Tipple: Yoshinobu Kimura combines a shrimp tom yum soup based on dashi with a 1996 Blancs de Blancs Grand Cru, champagne from Le Mesnil-sur-Oger and Philippe Gonet.

“I think that both Thai and Japanese cuisine respect seasonal ingredients and have a strong cultural identity,” said Nakamura. “As a sushi chef, I wasn’t used to strong flavors, but it worked. In the future, I would like to experiment with a larger selection of ingredients for my sushi.”

Since the beverage combination is central to the concept of Sushi M, Nakamura and sommelier Yoshinobu Kimura worked closely to create the menu, the sashimi made from aged sawara (Japanese Spanish mackerel) sprinkled with lime and fish sauce, served with one exclusive sake from Aramasa Shuzo. Kimura also paired an elegant dashi-based tom yum soup with the 1996 Champagne Blancs de Blancs Grand Cru Philippe Gonet and coconut-scented rice topped with sea urchins and long-ripe Akishika Yamahai Moto Muroka Nama Genshu , He came to the pairings by “relating Thai ingredients with similar flavors in Japanese cuisine” and dividing the dishes into “components of sweetness, umami and acidity”.

Meanwhile, Shirosakas II describes the event as a “very stressful” but valuable “learning experience”. With a series of French recipes, he transformed his Japanese restaurant into a stylish neo-bistro and invested in dishes and cutlery in a minimalist western style. and develop a pairing course for French wines.

Although the identity of the “guest chef” was supposed to be secret, Ii finally concluded that the recipes came from Virtus, the Michelin-starred restaurant run by Chiho Kanzaki and Marcelo di Giacomo in Paris. Ii and his team had met the couple last year when they were cooking at the World Gourmet Festival in Bangkok.

“That put us under additional pressure because we felt that we had to live up to their recipes. But it was good to cook differently, and we had to use new techniques to prepare the desserts that are not normally served in Japanese restaurants, ”recalls Shirosaka sous chef Max Barber.

Get out of the comfort zone, says Gelinaz! Organizer Andrea Petrini is exactly the point. “If you do the Gelinaz! You really have to do it – to face the challenge and take risks, ”he says. “Otherwise you look like an idiot.”

More information about the Gelinaz in December 2019! Visit gelinaz.com for information on events and recipes.