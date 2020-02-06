Japanese employment and wages The Japan Times

Reviewing prevailing Japanese-style employment practices such as seniority-based pay systems and lifelong (or at least long-term) employment, as suggested by the Keidanren corporate lobby for this year’s wage negotiations, is indeed an urgent challenge, according to the Japanese Companies are looking to survive global competition in a rapidly changing business environment. But that’s one thing, and increasing wages – whose slow growth continues to hamper consumer spending – is another.

Many Japanese companies that compete globally need highly skilled workers with expertise in areas such as artificial intelligence – and they face increased competition with foreign competitors when it comes to recruiting or recruiting such talent in the globalizing market hold. They will face significant disadvantages in this competition if they remain tied to the lifelong employment system, in which employees are hired in large quantities after graduation, receive in-company training and on the assumption that they will be paid and promoted by seniority until stay with the employer for retirement.

Large companies are of the opinion that collective bargaining, in which the negotiations for large companies in each sector are conducted according to the herd mentality and the results for top companies determine the industry-specific trend, also do not benefit the changing personnel requirements. In this year’s negotiation policy with the unions, Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) is calling for a change from uniform increases for all employees to a distribution of salary increases in relation to their tasks and benefits. Several large high-tech companies have already begun to revise their remuneration system to provide higher pay for skilled workers in research and engineering regardless of their age and professional career.

If traditional employment / wage practices in Japanese companies affect their ability to survive globally, individual companies should review and, if necessary, change them through conversations with their employees and point them out as a new strategy for recruiting the workforce they need. At the same time, this should not be an excuse for companies to reject calls for more substantial wage increases.

As Keidanren chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi confirmed in his talks with the workers, Japanese workers’ wages remain low in the world’s major industrialized countries. Even though the annual collective bargaining has led to an increase in basic salaries of at least 2 percent in the past six years, which is considered the longest post-war economic boom cycle, the salary increases have not caught up with the price increases. In 10 of the last 12 months, inflation-adjusted net wages declined compared to the previous year. Stagnating wage growth is cited as the reason for the weakness in private consumption, which accounts for 60 percent of Japan’s GDP.

The surge in profits of large companies in recent years has not been translated into higher wages for their employees. Since listed companies achieved record-breaking profits, the share of labor force in added value – the ratio of expenditure on wages of employees and their social expenditure to expenditure generated by companies – was 66.3 percent in the 2018 financial year, almost unchanged compared to that 43-year period in the previous year The year low marked the previous year and a sharp decline of 74 percent in 2008. The retained earnings of Japanese companies reached a record high of 463 trillion yen last year. Corporate earnings, which are close to record levels despite the setbacks of the past two years, have clearly not been invested enough in the workforce. Businesses need to think again about whether this will contribute to economic growth driven by domestic demand.

In the first round of its talks with Keidanren, the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo) alleged that Japanese-style employment practices were not primarily established in small and medium-sized companies, which employ most of the country’s workforce. or for the growing number of workers with irregular status, such as part-time and temporary workers.

In the continuing economic downturn after the bubble boom collapsed in the early 1990s, many companies have cut new hires and turned to irregular workers who can be laid off at low cost. These workers now make up nearly 40 percent of the country’s workforce, and although job market conditions have improved in recent years, they still only earn about 60 percent of what their regular full-time workers earn. Many members of the “Ice Age Generation of Employment” – who graduated from school a decade after the bubble – got stuck in such low-paying jobs. The large number of this low-income generation is now seen as a future threat to the social security system.

As part of the reform of the government’s work style, large companies will have to apply the principle of “equal work, equal pay” from April onwards: they must offer the same wages to workers who perform the same tasks and have the same skills and results regardless of their professional life Status. Employers are urged to explain the reason for any gaps between what irregular workers and their regular workers are doing.

Many of the irregular workers are excluded from the annual wage negotiations and whether or not the same principle of work and pay applies to them largely depends on the behavior of the employer. It is their duty to address the problem.

The Japan Times editorial team