Japanese judiciary: innocent until proven guilty or innocent until detained?

A month ago, the dramatic escape of ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn brought Japanese justice back into global focus. Critics have long termed Japan’s lengthy detention and other legal practices as “hostage justice” and a violation of international standards.

The Department of Justice has since responded to its website with a bilingual question and answer section. It is said that the courts – not the police or prosecutors who make the applications – only agree to an extended detention if it is determined that a suspect could destroy or flee evidence.

Here are some of the key questions raised in the hostage justice debate.

How long can you be held?

According to the Criminal Procedure Code, suspects can be detained for up to 23 days before the prosecutor has to decide whether to indict them.

If a person is arrested, the police have 48 hours to investigate before passing the case on to the prosecutor.

The prosecutor then decides within 24 hours whether the person can be held in custody for up to 20 days before a decision is made on the indictment.

Many critics point out that prison terms can be extended indefinitely if the police and prosecutors issue new arrest warrants for crimes – a practice Human Rights Watch condemned in a communication signed in 2019 by over 1,000 Japanese legal professionals.

In the UK, terrorist suspects can only be detained for up to 14 days unless charged. People suspected of other crimes can only be detained for four days.

In South Korea, on the other hand, the police and prosecutors can detain a suspect up to 30 days before the indictment, with the exception of a limited number of cases where renewals are permitted.

Shoji Sasaki, a high-ranking official from the Department of Justice’s Department of Criminal Matters, said the 23-day detention period is required so that prosecutors can collect evidence and complete the investigation so that the suspect can be brought to justice.

“In other words, if they don’t collect enough evidence, they won’t pursue the case,” said Sasaki.

Judges allow maximum detention if there is a probable reason and the prosecutor needs more time to collect evidence, he said.

Critics of the system, however, say that the practice of extending pre-charge detention is a prosecutor’s strategy to enforce confessions.

Once charged, it is possible to be released on bail. However, if a court determines that the suspect poses a flight risk or could destroy evidence, the bail is refused and detention continues – from the start of the trial to the conviction.

Do suspects have guaranteed rights during interrogation?

The law and constitution guarantee the suspect the right to remain silent and to consult a lawyer without the presence of prosecutors or the police. If a suspect does not speak Japanese, he or she has the right to have an interpreter present during the interrogation.

However, unlike many other countries, what is not granted in Japanese criminal proceedings is the right to have a lawyer present during the interrogation. This decision was made in 2013 after three years of advice from the Legislative Council of the Ministry of Justice.

The panel concluded that the presence of a lawyer would interfere with the interrogation process and make it difficult to obtain sufficient evidence from suspects.

The right to have a defense lawyer present during interrogation is granted in most industrialized countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Court of Human Rights.

In Japan, lawyers can speak to a detained person but have no access to the suspect’s written statements. The interrogator actually compiles the certificate and presents it to the suspect for signature.

Only after the prosecutors, the defense lawyers and the court have discussed what evidence is admissible for a judicial proceeding can the written statement be accessed.

Are the interrogations recorded?

Following the 2016 Amendment to the Criminal Procedure Act, surveys in cases intended for trial, in cases investigated by independent prosecutors and in white collar crime investigations such as Ghosn’s must be videotaped. This is already common in the UK, France, Australia and a number of US states.

However, according to the Japan Federation of Bar Associations, less than 3 percent of all criminal cases fall into these categories, and there are numerous false allegations in trials that do not include interrogations.

In addition, judges in Japan are not required to review the records.

But Sasaki, the ministerial official, said the content of such videos could be released during the trial upon request by the defense team.

What’s behind the 99% conviction rate in Japan?

The conviction rate is 99.3 percent and the indictment rate is 37 percent.

The Justice Department argues that its prosecutors are the strict overseers of the judicial system. Only cases that are most likely to be convicted go to court.

“I know that there are people who believe that courts should decide whether the accused is guilty or not,” said Sasaki. “But the thinking behind the current system is that prosecutors want to prevent suspects from being charged at all if they can be acquitted,” said Sasaki.

“Prosecutors are tracking the 99 percent quota and I believe the nation accepts this practice,” he said.

“The remaining 0.7 percent of cases that lead to non-guilty decisions are evidence that (judges) are thoroughly investigating these cases,” said Sasaki, adding that the courts must document their reasoning on paper.

In other countries, the federal conviction rate in the United States was 90.7 percent in 2016 and 87 percent for England and Wales from July 2018 to June 2019.

Do prosecutors have too much power?

Lawyer Nobuo Gohara, a former prosecutor who loudly criticizes his country’s legal system, says the almost absolute power of Japanese prosecutors is the driving force behind criminal proceedings.

“In my own experience, judges tend to uphold the prosecutor’s allegations,” he said at a press conference in Tokyo in January.

Gohara, who is familiar with Ghosn’s case, said this was particularly the case with the so-called special investigation teams of the prosecutors.

“An arrest automatically means an indictment” to get a conviction, he said.

According to the recent Department of Justice White Paper on crime, 91.8 percent of prosecutors’ applications to extend detention were approved by the Japanese courts last year.

While there is no law in Japan that sets a time limit for judicial proceedings, Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees the defendants the right to a speedy trial.

Gohara described these prolonged detentions as “levers to get suspects to confess to innocence until their guilt is found out”.

Contributing writer Enzo DeGregorio assisted with this report.