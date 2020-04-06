Japanese leaders declare an emergency following the spread of COVID-19

Tokyo—In what was seen as a long-awaited inevitable bow, Japanese Prime Minister Abe announced that he would declare a national emergency over the spread of the coronavirus in the country. To take effect on Tuesday, the action will cover most of Japan’s densely populated metropolitan areas-prefectures around Tokyo and Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa. West is Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

The total population of the seven jurisdictions is 55.9 million, accounting for about one in two Japanese residents.

The government reportedly considered closing the government for up to six months, but Abe said the declaration would go into effect for a month until May 6.

Coronavirus: Corresponding Competition ›



More Coronaviruses: Competition to Respond

Tokyo is located in 10 regions, each recording more than 100 cases of coronavirus. Tokyo alone exceeded 1,000 infections, doubling in less than a week.

Local governors and the Japan Medical Association have called for closure, and warn that waiting for a surge in cases could lead to a collapse of the national healthcare system. The outlook for spikes in infection rates was particularly challenging for the world’s most aging population.

Coronavirus cases surge, Tokyo issues home orders

Abe said at a short press conference on Monday evening that “ you need your cooperation to prevent an explosive surge ”, appealed to residents for calm, and shutting down Japan more than the blockade seen in the United States and Europe He said it wasn’t much trouble. .

Abe last week at the Japanese Parliament House said, “If you are asked if you can do lockdown like in France, the answer is no.”

Most of the actions being taken are “requests” for binding. Residents are required to work at home and go only for essentials other than walking. Important businesses such as supermarkets and drug stores will continue to operate.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will speak during a meeting on measures against coronavirus disease [COVID-19] on April 6, 2020, at the Japanese Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo.

Frank Lovichon / Pool / Reuters

Department stores, coffee shops, and retail chains have already begun to close voluntarily in the last few days as the number of incidents in Tokyo continues to increase at an alarming rate.

Professor Hiroshi Nishiura, who was in charge of the epidemiological model of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, told Nikkei newspaper last week that Japan’s voluntary measures were not enough, and thorough western-style regulations to enforce social distance are essential to halt disasters It was said.

However, the protection of Japan’s civil liberties did not allow authorities to impose prison conditions or fines for breach, so mass peer pressure and the pressure of the urgency declaration were instead deployed as rebels. I am. To communicate the message, especially to younger residents, the city of Tokyo has deployed public servants and police to bother major transit terminals and shopping areas, carefully surround pedestrians, and encourage them to stay at home.

Small bars and restaurants, such as Kabukicho, a diving bar resembling Times Square and suspicious shops, are also required to close the doors voluntarily. The city’s highest priority targets are drinking spots, karaoke rooms, pachinko parlors and cabaret closures. These types of intimate, crowded cramped facilities have accounted for an imbalanced number of infections between their workers and customers in recent weeks.

Still, public transport, including the Shinkansen, will continue to run and the roads will remain open, perhaps on a reduced schedule. Banks are considered essential infrastructure and function just like the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

To slow down the pain of the closure, Abe said on Tuesday a stimulus package worth $ 989 billion, nearly one-fifth of GDP, will be announced.

. [TagsToTranslate] japanese