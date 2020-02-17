[japanese-male-detained-in-cambodia-for-alleged-drug-possession]

PHNOM PENH – Cambodian police have detained a Japanese person immediately after he was allegedly discovered to be in possession of additional than 1 kilogram of a stimulant drug, a customs formal stated.

Shunichi Nonaka, 71, of Tokyo, was detained at 10 p.m. Saturday at Phnom Penh Intercontinental Airport for possession of a suspicious drug that turned out to be one.seven kg of methamphetamine, Lim Sambath, director of the airport’s Customs and Excise Office, reported Monday.

Nonaka was headed to Japan by way of Seoul when he was stopped.

He was taken into custody by anti-narcotics police for further legal proceedings.

Preliminary facts indicates he may have connections with other drug sources, in accordance to the police.