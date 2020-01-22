Japanese manufacturer pushes for umami overhaul for a lot of malicious MSG | Life

Monosodium glutamate (MSG) products from the food company Ajinomoto will be exhibited in a supermarket in Tokyo on January 20, 2020. – AFP pic

TOKYO, January 22 – Umami bomb or toxic allergen? There may be few spices as controversial as MSG’s, but most scientists say they are safe, and now a Japanese company is trying to revise its reputation.

Monosodium glutamate or MSG is a popular ingredient in much of the world. It is available in stock cubes and potato chips and is sprinkled on all types of soups to salads, adding a savory taste sometimes referred to as an umami or a “fifth taste”.

It was invented in commercial form in Japan by Kikunae Ikeda, who founded Ajinomoto to sell the product at home and abroad.

At Ajinomoto’s factory outside of Tokyo, visitors regularly take tours to try miso soup with and without MSG and take selfies with the company’s mascot – the red and white AjiPanda.

Elsewhere, the substance is classified as less harmless. Articles call it a “deadly spice,” and people report side effects like headaches, sweating, and skin redness.

The unsavory reputation stems from a 1968 letter from Chinese-American doctor Robert Ho Man Kwok in the New England Journal of Medicine.

He described symptoms he had when eating in Chinese restaurants in the United States, including “numbness in the neck … general weakness and palpitations”.

His Chinese friends – “all well educated” – had similar feelings, he wrote.

He suggested several possible reasons, including soy sauce, cooking wine, MSG, or high sodium, and suggested that “medical friends” investigate this “peculiar syndrome.”

The letter was picked up by the media and became public imagination. This created a permanent association between MSG and various, poorly defined health effects.

Unsubstantiated claims

However, most scientific research suggests that the “Chinese restaurant syndrome” is a myth.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration labels MSG “generally recognized as safe,” just like salt, corn syrup, or caffeine. Authorities in Europe, Australia and other countries also consider it safe to consume.

“The longstanding claim that MSG in food in humans causes” Chinese restaurant syndrome “is unfounded,” Guoyao Wu, a professor of animal science at Texas A&M University who studied MSG, told AFP.

Some of the experiments that suggest that MSG is harmful involve administering large doses or injecting the compound directly into muscle or brain tissue.

“Well-controlled scientific experiments have shown no adverse effects of oral MSG on healthy people or relevant animal models,” said Wu.

This is the message that Ajinomoto is now driving with a three-year PR flash of $ 10 million (RM 40.7 million).

“There is no doubt that it is a safe food ingredient,” said Tia M. Rains, who heads the Ajinomoto campaign.

The message is primarily aimed at the United States, where the company has hosted a World Umami Forum and has brought in food experts to influence public opinion.

MSG was once popular with American chefs and was sold under the Accent brand. But now Ajinomoto mainly sells directly to companies that convert MSG into popular products like potato chips or salad dressings.

The project is accompanied by a shift in the western food world.

Not only is umami an established concept, but the authorities of food scientist Harold McGee and Michelin-starred chef David Chang have also fought against the idea that MSG is dangerous.

‘Like cheating’

There is little discussion about the product in Japan, said Kazumi Masuda, who runs the Tokyo Cooks Cooking School.

Her students are taught how to extract umami from traditional ingredients like kombu seaweed, but she sees no harm in using stock cubes loaded with MSG, especially for busy home cooks.

“MSG, there’s no big argument. We have an image that when you use MSG it’s like cheating,” she laughed.

“I don’t use it every week, but I think many Japanese families use it more often.”

Rains argues that MSG could even have health benefits that allow people to use less salt.

But Ka He, a professor of reproductive science and epidemiology at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center, warns of caution in this regard.

“Safety and health are two different concepts,” said he, who studied MSG.

“Sugar is safe, but may not be healthy, trans fat is not toxic, but sufficient scientific evidence indicates that it is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.”

According to Regen, Ajinomoto does not expect everyone to convert, but hopes an umami overhaul could open some eyes.

“We’re not trying to hide behind the umami, we’re making this connection for people to be one and the same.” – AFP