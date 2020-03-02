[japanese-minister-raises-ghosn-scenario-in-pay-a-visit-to-to-lebanon]



Japan’s deputy justice minister Hiroyuki Yoshiie meets with Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun, to make the case that fugitive ex-Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn need to stand demo in Japan, in Baabda, Lebanon, March two, 2020. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon has special jurisdiction above Lebanese in the state, its president stated on Monday, appearing to rebuff a going to Japanese minister who stated it was “obvious and natural” that ousted ex-Nissan manager Carlos Ghosn must stand demo in Japan.

Ghosn fled Japan to Lebanon, his childhood residence, in December as he awaited demo on fees of below-reporting earnings, breach of have faith in and misappropriation of organization funds, all of which he denies.

“We consider it is clear and natural for Ghosn to stand demo in Japan and this check out has been communicated to the Lebanese authorities,” Japan’s deputy justice minister Hiroyuki Yoshiie mentioned in Beirut immediately after conferences with Lebanese leaders.

“And we agreed to cooperate on that,” he explained to reporters, declining to give details of how Lebanon had agreed to cooperate.

A Lebanese presidency statement mentioned Yoshiie’s request for cooperation over Ghosn but did not say how Lebanon experienced responded.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun famous “that the Lebanese judiciary is sovereign and has distinctive jurisdiction more than Lebanese nationals residing on Lebanese soil, with no that that means the special suitable to prosecution”, the assertion stated.

Aoun instructed Yoshiie that Lebanon and Japan experienced no judicial cooperation or extradition treaty, and that Ghosn experienced entered Lebanon legally by Beirut airport.

Lebanon experienced sent a lot of correspondence to Japan around Ghosn “since his arrest and his questioning extra than a yr in the past, without the need of these correspondence getting any formal response”, Aoun explained.

Ghosn was questioned in Lebanon in January over an Interpol warrant and faces a journey ban. Ghosn has said he will cooperate absolutely with the Lebanese judicial procedure.

Ghosn’s attorney stated at the time of his questioning he was “very comfortable” with authorized proceedings in Lebanon.

Ghosn has stated he had “zero chance” of a fair demo in Japan. Japan has explained that as an unfounded accusation.

