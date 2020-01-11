Japanese opposition parties fail to reach agreement on the proposed merger

Loading...

The leaders of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People have failed to reach an agreement in their negotiations on the proposed merger of the main Japanese opposition parties.

“We have agreed to discuss the process and results of our merger negotiations with our respective parties,” CDP chief Yukio Edano told reporters after meeting with DPP chief Yuichiro Tamaki on Friday.

But Edano didn’t reveal any details of the meeting, which lasted about three hours. Tamaki, who was standing next to Edano, made no comments.

The meeting, attended by CDP Secretary General Tetsuro Fukuyama and his DPP counterpart Hirofumi Hirano, took place after Edano and Tamaki had informal talks on Tuesday and Thursday.

Edano had requested that a merger agreement be reached before the start of this year’s ordinary session of the state parliament on January 20. Tamaki, however, attempted careful discussions without setting a deadline, as many DPP legislators in the House of Lords remain cautious about the proposed merger.

The DPP will hold a joint meeting of its members in both chambers of the state parliament on Wednesday, while the CDP plans to hold board meetings on Tuesday.

At Edano’s suggestion, the CDP and DPP secretaries-general continued their talks about the possible merger of the parties and reached a comprehensive agreement at the end of last month.

In the meantime, they have left details such as the name of the merged party to the leaders.