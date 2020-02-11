Japanese returnees on state-chartered flight repeat coronavirus test

Health officials began carrying out new coronavirus tests on Tuesday to relieve some 170 people who returned on January 29 on a government-chartered plane from Wuhan for the first evacuation flight for Japanese nationals from the city. They were quarantined in a hotel in Chiba Prefecture.

If the test results are negative, you can go home. The results are expected to be published on Wednesday.

Japan has brought back a total of 763 Japanese and their non-Japanese family members on four chartered planes since the end of last month. The total number of confirmed cases in Japan includes 10 people who were evacuated from Wuhan on government-chartered flights.

A further 65 people on a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama, said the health ministry said Monday it was positive for a new corona virus, and the number of confirmed cases in Japan – including 135 on the ship – rose to 161.

Diamond Princess, the operator of Princess Diamond USA, had previously confirmed 66 new cases of the virus, but the ministry said the number of operators could overlap.

With passengers apparently under stress during their extended isolation on the ship, the government plans to allow older and chronically ill people to get out soon, possibly on Tuesday morning, a source familiar with the matter said.

By February 19, approximately 3,600 passengers and crew on board the ship should be isolated to prevent the spread of the pneumonia virus in Japan. The ship was quarantined because it was found that a passenger disembarking in Hong Kong was infected with the virus.

The ship left Yokohama near Tokyo on January 20 and returned on February 3 after visiting Kagoshima, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa Prefecture. Those whose infection was confirmed on arrival were hospitalized in Japan.