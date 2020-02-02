Japanese stars sweep men’s and women’s wheelchair crowns

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – Japanese wheelchair tennis players won individual and women’s titles at the Australian Open on Sunday.

Shingo Kunieda won his tenth individual title in Melbourne after beating Britons Gordon Reid 6-4 and 6-4 in the men’s final, while Yui Kamiji won her second Australian Open women’s title by winning Aniek van Koot defeated from the Netherlands also in a row.

Kunieda, the current number 1 in the world, faced a difficult challenge from seventh place, Reid, who opened both sets with a lead.

After Reid’s 3-0 win in the first set, Kunieda dropped out early in the second set and had to prevail with a 3: 3 equalizer due to several casual mistakes made by his opponent. Then he won three of the next four games to seal the game in 1 hour and 43 minutes.

“I’m really relieved because I haven’t been able to win a Grand Slam in a while,” said Kunieda, the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic individual champion.

Earlier in the day, world no. 2 Kamiji won 6-2 and 6-2 against number 3 Van Koot in the women’s final and added this year’s title to the title she won in 2017. She shot an ace and 23 winners on the track to seal victory in 1 hour, 9 minutes.

“I’m really happy to have won the first Grand Slam of the season. I played in the belief that if I played the ball on my opponent’s backhand I could take control and I could continue to the end “Said Kamiji.

25-year-old Kamiji also won the double women’s title in Melbourne with her British partner Jordanne Whiley. The duo defeated the Dutch Diede de Groot and Van Koot on Friday 6-2, 6-4 in the final.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury won the men’s double title on Sunday, beating young Australian wildcard players Max Purcell and Luke Saville 6-4 and 6-2 in 70 minutes at the Rod Laver Arena.

It is Ram’s second Grand Slam title – he won the Australian Open Mixed Doubles with Barbora Krejcikova last year.

Ram said he had a reputation for dropping out of the Australian Open Mixed Doubles when he was ill late last year.

“I didn’t have the off-season that I would have liked to have. So I came to Australia very unprepared for the ATP Cup (in Perth) and didn’t feel good,” he said. “I called there that it wasn’t is beneficial to my health for one of my partners. I just decided that playing the extra event (mixed) is not a good thing. “Maybe I have to stick to that decision for the rest of my career.”

Ram, 35, is the first American to have won the Australian Open double title since the Bryan brothers in 2013.

This was the grand slam debut for 33-year-old Salisbury, who won the title in 2016 with Brazilian Bruno Soares as the first Briton after Jamie Murray.

Krejcikova, Ram’s former mixed double partner, defended the title on Saturday evening and defeated Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands with Nikola Mektic 5: 7: 6: 4 (10: 1).

The last woman to win the Australian Open Mixed Doubles in a row was Krejcikova’s former mentor and colleague of the Czech Republic, the late Jana Novotna, from 1988-89.

“It is still very difficult for me to talk about because it was very close to me,” said Krajcikova. “She lived very close to me, about 15 minutes away from me. I really spent a lot of time with her. I’ve learned so many things.

“She was a bit like my mentor and heroine. Every time I play, I play singles, doubles, mixed, I always try to think about what she would think, how she would help me or advise me – I just love thinking about her whenever I can. “

Novotna, a former Wimbledon champion, was 49 years old when she died of cancer in 2017.

“When we started together, she did everything with me. She even hit and did the fitness and stuff. She was really fit, ”said Krejcikova. “Then when she got sick, she was more about being a mentor and stuff. Spent so much time with her afterwards when she found out she was sick.

“It was such a deep experience for me to know what happened and what happened.”

This was the debut tournament for Mektic and Krajcikova, a daunting task in the final against an experienced duo with several Grand Slam titles.

Krajcikova contacted Mektic when she found that the American Rajeev Ram was unavailable this time.

“I had the Nikola number on my cell phone. I just texted him. In five minutes I got the answer back. He was just so happy to play. I wonder,” Yeah, let’s try to get the title win, “she said.