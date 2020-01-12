Japanese women face a future of poverty as factors conspire against them

Loading...

At first glance, it seems to be getting better for Japanese women.

An economy that has been lagging behind other industrialized nations in the past in terms of female labor force participation is now at a record 71 percent, an 11-point jump over a decade ago.

The government has one of the most generous laws on parental leave in the world and has recently created a category of “full-time, temporary workers” primarily aimed at mothers seeking work-life balance. And one of the most important needs for working families – childcare – is slowly expanding.

But even with these advantages, Japanese women – whether single or married, full-time or part-time – face a difficult financial future. A combination of factors such as an aging population, falling birth rates and anachronistic gender dynamics are affecting their prospects of comfortable retirement. According to Seiichi Inagaki, a professor at the International University of Health and Social Affairs, the poverty rate of older women will more than double to 25 percent in the next 40 years.

For older single women, the poverty rate could reach an estimated 50 percent.

In Japan, people live longer than anywhere else and birth rates have been lowest since records started. As a result, the country’s working age population is likely to have decreased by 40 percent by 2055.

The government responded by increasing the claim costs by cutting benefits while suggesting an increase in retirement age. Some Japanese responded by moving money from low-interest bank accounts to 401 (k) style pension plans, hoping that investment gains could mitigate the blow. However, such a strategy requires savings, and women in Japan are less likely to save.

Japan’s gender pay gap is one of the largest in advanced economies. According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, Japanese women only do 73 percent as much as men. Japan’s demographic crisis is exacerbating the situation: According to a current government report, pensioners who live longer need an additional USD 185,000 to survive the predicted deficits in the public pension system.

A separate study calculated for Japanese women: 20 years before they die, they will run out of money.

The retirement savings calculations published by the Japanese Financial Services Agency in June 2019 sparked such an outcry that the government quickly rejected the paper and said people were unnecessarily concerned. However, according to economic observers, the report was out of date: According to the Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index, Japan’s pension system ranks 31st out of 37 nations, which is partly due to a shortfall.

Takashi Oshio, a professor at the Institute for Economic Research at Hitotsubashi University in Tokyo, said private pensions and market-based retirement investments are much more important today than they used to be. Machiko Osawa, a professor at Japan Women’s University, was duller: the days when you were “totally dependent on a public pension” are over.

But there are additional obstacles for Japanese women. Although 3.5 million of them have joined the workforce since Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s took office in 2012, two thirds only work part-time.

In the case of Japanese men, the remuneration usually rises up to the age of 60. The average remuneration for women in their late twenties to late sixties remains largely the same. This is due to breaks in employment that are not due to full-time, but to children or part-time work. Since the mid-2000s, part-time employment rates for women have dropped in more than half of the OECD countries. In Japan, however, the trend is reversing as part-time work among women has increased in the past 15 years.

One of Abe’s stated goals is to encourage more women to continue working after birth. This is part of his so-called Womenomics initiative. However, according to a recent government study, nearly 40 percent of women who worked full-time during pregnancy switched to part-time or left the workforce.

Machiko Nakajima’s employment history is typical of this situation. Nakajima, who previously worked full-time at a tourism company, gave up her position at 31 when she got pregnant.

“I didn’t feel like working while taking care of my child,” she said in an interview. Instead, Nakajima spent a decade raising two children before returning to work. The 46-year-old mother of two children works as a part-time receptionist in a tennis center in Tokyo. Although her husband, who is also 46 years old, has a full-time job, Nakajima said she was worried about her future given the fluctuating pension system.

“I wonder how I’m going to spend the rest of my life,” she said.

“It is not easy to retire as a part-time worker.”

According to the government, the monthly cost of living for a Japanese household with more than two people is 287,315 yen ($ 2,650). About 15.7 percent of Japanese households live below the poverty line, which is approximately $ 937 a month.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, more than 40 percent of part-time women earn 1 million yen ($ 9,100) or less a year. The lack of social benefits, job security, and opportunities for advancement – hallmarks of full-time employment in Japan – make such women financially vulnerable, especially if they don’t have a partner with whom to share their expenses.

Yanfei Zhou, a researcher at the Japan Institute for Labor Policy & Training and the author of a book on “Japan’s married mother who stays at home in poverty,” states that there is a gap of 200 million yen ($ 1.28 million) ) In life there is income between women who work full time and women who switch from full time to part time at the age of 40.

“It’s not easy to save for retirement as a part-time worker,” she said. Single mothers must earn at least 3 million yen a year, or about $ 27,600 – numbers that you cannot achieve if you work part-time.

In Japan, public pensions make up 61 percent of the income of older households. The system offers fundamental benefits to all citizens and is financed by workers aged 20 to 59 and by government grants. Many pensioners receive additional income from company pension plans.

While widows can claim part of a deceased spouse’s pension, the number of unmarried Japanese is steadily increasing and has more than tripled since 1980. The latest survey found that the rate for women is 14 percent versus 23 percent for men.

“One reason why women’s retirement assets are lower than men’s is that they have a low lifetime salary,” said Yoshiko Nakamura, financial planner and president of Alpha and Associates Inc. “Traditionally, many women have chosen to limit their workload to take advantage of spouse social security benefits, and that created many ‘women’s jobs’ that pay less than 1 million yen. “

Japan has historically created incentives for married women to limit their employment to such non-professional jobs. Lower wages mean that they (and their husbands) can take advantage of the spouse deduction. For example, the government grants a male worker a tax deduction of 380,000 yen ($ 3,133) if his wife earns less than 1.5 million yen ($ 13,700) a year.

The private sector also does it. Many companies grant their employees an allowance as long as their partner earns less than a certain amount. About 84 percent of private companies in Japan offer workers around 17,282 yen a month ($ 159) as long as their spouse earns less than a certain amount a year – usually 1.5 million yen, although the ceiling is lower for most companies is.

Yumiko Fujino, who works as an administrative assistant, should have been happy when the government raised the minimum wage. But she didn’t: In order for her husband to continue to receive marital benefits, she had to shorten her working hours.

In Japan, married women refer to these limits as the “wall”. If a woman doesn’t earn enough money part-time to pay income taxes and forego marital benefits, it doesn’t make sense to work extra hours. But working in this way means less time for children, which is usually the point at which part-time work is done.

Women who are entitled to the spouse’s allowance said Fujino: “Think less about old-age insurance than about the current cost of living.”

The Abe government is considering changes that would require more part-time workers to contribute to the pension program and the mandate that smaller companies also participate. Takero Doi, a professor of economics at Keio University, said enlargement was a small step to give women a financial incentive to work more.

Yoko Kamikawa, a former Minister for Gender Equality, agreed that the current pension system, which was last updated in the 1980s, should be expanded to include part-time workers. Forty years ago, single-income households in Japan made up the vast majority. Since then, according to Kamikawa, the families have become more diverse.

Machiko Osawa, a professor at Japan Women’s University, went further and said that social security should be based on individuals rather than households. “Marriage doesn’t last forever,” she said. “Women used to rely on their husbands for financial support, but now there is a risk of unemployment and more men are employed in jobs where their wages do not increase.”

However, one of the biggest reforms proposed by Abe, the status of “full-time employee”, does not always work as stated. Employees with “temporary full-time employment” often have the same workload as in full-time employment. 43-year-old Junko Murata, mother of two, said it was too difficult to look after her child’s work and care, and eventually returned to part-time work.

As more companies give women the opportunity to work more flexibly after returning from maternity leave, some women complain of marginalization with little opportunity for career growth and advancement.

A government survey published last year offered a bleak outlook. Gender equality in the workplace has not improved. Around 28.4 percent of women said they were treated equally at work, an increase of only 0.2 percentage points since 2016.

Yasuko Kato, 42, returned three years ago as a part-time accountant, but said her responsibilities had hardly changed.

Because she leaves and picks up her children, she works from 9 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. “I don’t have any extra time at work,” she said. However, due to a chronic shortage of staff, she receives no help from full-time workers. As a result, Kato said, “It is difficult to raise my hand for a new role.”