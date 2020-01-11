‘Japanese Woodblock Prints’: The mass entertainment started with the humble woodcut

Loading...

In the early 1820s, Utagawa Kunisada (1786-1865) was at the height of his creativity. He ran his own studio, had numerous students and a constant high demand for his work.

Japanese woodblock prints (1680-1938), by Andreas Marks.

622 pages

BAGS, Art.

He made hundreds of sketches for books or single-sheet woodcuts with little effort. His preference was for Kabuki actors and flirtatious beauties, but in his long career he encountered a cornucopia of topics. Less than 40 years old, he was already well on the way to becoming the most successful – if not the most original – print designer in ukiyo-e’s entire history.

One of 16,000: “The actor Ichikawa Ebizo V as Usui Arataro Sadamitsu”, painted in 1863 by Utagawa Kunisada, the most prolific Japanese Ukiyo-e artist. | CHIBA CITY MUSEUM OF ART

The art form with which Kunisada distinguished himself was a phenomenon that only Edo (today Tokyo) had to offer. Its roots go back to the city’s origins and the political and economic reforms that Tokugawa Ieyasu (1543-1616) and his heirs adopted after the country unified in 1600. These started in a nutshell with urbanization and economic development. With the expansion of business and government activities, the demand for trained workers followed. This in turn increased literary rates. The merchants became wealthy and increasingly self-confident, although they limited themselves to the lowest level of the social ladder. Over time, Edo grew into a large metropolis – it had 1 million inhabitants in the early 1720s – and since there was a population made up of men and full of idle samurai, the demand for entertainment increased.

This earned a premium for commercial publishers. They commissioned new books to satisfy urban residents’ hunger for light literature. They worked with producers to flood the market with eye-catching signs and game boards to attract visitors to the theater. They created colorful guides to the most popular courtesans to do business in the entertainment district.

All of the material, whether standalone posters or bound volumes, was made in the same way by chiseling wooden blocks, which were then colored and pressed onto paper of various sizes. And since there was technically no difference between carving an image, Chinese characters, or Japanese Kana, most prints showed all three.

In this context, Sugimura Jihei (active around 1681-98) created the first independent Ukiyo-e print. His technique was rudimentary: a wooden block for the black outline of the picture and a brush to apply color by hand. It was crucial, however, that these prints were cheap. They “opened up the world of enjoying and collecting art that was previously reserved only for rich warriors and merchants,” writes Andreas Marks in his encyclopedic and richly illustrated “Japanese Woodblock Prints”.

In the decades that followed, artists and publishers experimented with various techniques. A breakthrough came in 1765 when Suzuki Harunobu (1725-70) perfected an existing technology that made it possible to precisely align different color blocks when printing a single sheet. Since a separate block was normally required for each color, the chromatic potential of prints and that of their mechanical reproduction was increased considerably. At this time, the ōban paper format (39 cm × 27 cm) also gained popularity. It had become dominant in the early 1780s.

The vehicle had reached its technical maturity. The subsequent generations of artists have pushed the medium’s possibilities of expression in new directions. Katsushika Hokusai (1760-1849) began using imported blue pigments in the early 1830s to revive the landscape genre and drive it to unimaginable heights of popularity. Shortly thereafter, Utagawa Kuniyoshi (1798-1861) experimented with refined compositions that distributed a single design across three or more bow arches.

One of the advantages of Marks’ volume is that most of the pictures are presented almost in their original size so that the reader can examine them in all their great details. His 200 reproductions cover the entire history of the genre and even go beyond the new printing movements of the early 20th century.

As the popularity of ukiyo-e prints increased, competition became fiercer. To differentiate themselves from others, publishers developed new techniques such as embossing reliefs or sprinkling minerals to make parts of a print shine. Artists played with risky topics and political satire. Customers loved it. The trade was lively.

But it could also be risky. Again and again the shogunate acted against publishers and their designers, people who, in his view, were only dealers of meanness, who undermined public morals. In the early 1790s, “offensive” topics were banned, the use of “luxurious material” was restricted, and the display of a censor seal on all prints was required. Always critically opposed, it also prohibited the depiction of historical figures who lived after 1573 in 1804. Further measures followed and mostly remained at least on paper until the 1860s.

It was all unsuccessful. No censorship can “dampen the widespread interest in printing,” writes Marks, and “hundreds of new designs have been launched every year.” We contributed more to this effort than Kunisada. The shogunate had no chance.