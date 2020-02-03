Japan’s Abe promises to take steps to protect citizens from the corona virus

TOKYO / BERLIN – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that Japan will have no hesitation in taking the necessary measures to protect its citizens from the new outbreak of the corona virus, which originated in China.

Abe said Japan has already started developing rapid tests for the virus.

In the meantime, the group of the seven most important industrial nations will take joint measures against the outbreak, according to the German news agency dpa and other media organizations.

Berlin and Washington have agreed that related ministers from the G7 countries – the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States – will have telephone conversations in Berlin on Sunday about the virus outbreak, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters.

The agreement was reached on Saturday during a telephone call between Spahn and US Secretary of State for Health and Human Services Alex Azar, who chaired this year’s G7 summit. Spahn said it is pointless to take countermeasures by a single nation, the reports said.

The Japanese government plans to send another charter flight to evacuate Japanese nationals from Wuhan, the Chinese city that is in the midst of a new corona virus outbreak, the State Department said on Sunday.

The fourth government-chartered plane that flies to Wuhan will pick up around 140 people who want to stay in the city and nearby areas and return to Japan.

The Japanese embassy in China informed them of the plan via email on Saturday, adding that the Beijing government is asking that their Chinese-born spouses be allowed to continue on the flight.

More than 560 Japanese have returned since Wednesday when the first evacuation flight arrived in Tokyo, as the outbreak of the deadly virus continues to spread across China and other countries.

The total number of people infected with the virus in Japan has risen to 20, with some of the returnees testing positive for the pneumonia virus.