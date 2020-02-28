[japan’s-abe-suggests-completely-ready-to-protect-overall-economy-from-coronavirus-effect]



February 28, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Key Minister Shinzo Abe stated on Friday the government will get coverage measures if needed to make sure the coronavirus outbreak does not inflict damage to the economic system.

“I’m knowledgeable of views that if the virus spreads, it could have a huge effects on the overall economy,” Abe informed parliament. “We’re consequently viewing developments meticulously.”

