Japan’s agricultural exports increased in 2019, but fell far short of the 1 trillion yen target

Agriculture, fisheries and forest exports lagged the government’s 1 trillion yen ($ 9.1 billion) government target in 2019, the Department of Agriculture said on Friday, underlining the country’s challenges by increasing its presence to build the overseas markets.

According to preliminary data, these exports rose 0.6 percent year-over-year to 912.1 billion yen, a record high for the seventh consecutive year, although the pace of growth was 12.4 percent in 2018 due to poor scallop and Mackerel catches and a South Korea slowed down Korean boycott of Japanese products under diplomatic pressure.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has touted an increase in agricultural exports as a pillar of his economic growth strategy to benefit from the growing popularity of Japanese cuisine abroad.

Agriculture minister Taku Eto said at a press conference that he took the failure to “seriously” hit the 1 trillion yen target, and Japan is aiming to achieve the target in 2020.

On closer inspection of the data, agricultural exports rose 3.8 percent in 2019 to 587.7 billion yen, while exports of fishery products decreased 5.2 percent to 287.3 billion yen and forest products 1.4 percent to 37 , 1 billion yen decreased.

Scallops, a popular ingredient in Chinese cuisine, fell 6.3 percent to 44.6 billion yen, while mackerel dropped 22.8 percent to 20.6 billion yen.

Meanwhile, beef rose 20.0 percent to 29.6 billion yen, while 5.3 percent rose to 23.4 billion yen and apples rose 3.7 percent to 14.4 billion yen.

By market, Hong Kong was the largest buyer of Japanese agricultural exports, despite a 3.7 percent decline due to the continuing standoff between protesters for democracy and the territory’s authorities.

Deliveries to South Korea declined by 21.0 percent due to the boycott of Japanese products as part of the bilateral spit for compensation for war and trade policy.

But farm exports to China rose 14.9 percent, while those in the United States grew 5.2 percent.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has earmarked ¥ 1.2 billion for the April fiscal year to create a new organization to promote agricultural exports and ¥ 3 billion to increase Wagyu beef production.

The measures are designed to help local farmers cope with the heightened competition that came with the signing of a trade agreement with the United States that entered into force on January 1 and a revised 11-member Transpacific Partnership Free Trade Pact and a trade agreement with the European Union.

With US trade meat tariffs cut as part of the trade deal, US beef imports rose 22.1 percent year over year in January to 21,428 tons, the Treasury Department said on Friday.