[Japan’s All-Female Steel Band LOVEBITES Releases New One ‘Signs Of Deliverance’]

LOVEBITES, the all-feminine significant metallic band from Tokyo, Japan, has released a new one identified as “Signals Of Deliverance”. The track is taken from the group’s new album, “Electrical Pentagram”, which is thanks on April 24 by way of Crimson River Enjoyment/BFD, in partnership with JVCKENWOOD Victor Entertainment Group and distributed by The Orchard in North America.

“‘Signs Of Deliverance’ is a song we were being actively playing at shows in July last year even while it didn’t have a title nonetheless,” says guitarist Miyako. “We done the track at the U.K. tour supporting DRAGONFORCE in November final 12 months, as very well. Listen thoroughly to the intro where by the appears of the string devices are piling up alongside one another, and the guitar solo component.”

The observe is a fiery, fleet-fingered display screen of electrical power metallic mastery from the hands and minds of a quintet about to get the world by storm.

“Electric powered Pentagram” includes 12 new recordings and sees Finnish engineer supremoes Mikko Karmila and Mika Jussila return to mixing and mastering responsibilities, respectively. The exact same workforce dependable for working on releases from Children OF BODOM, NIGHTWISH and STRATOVARIUS, among the lots of a lot more. Deal with artwork duties also sees Spanish illustrators David López Gómez and Carlos Vincente León. The pair experienced labored on the address art of LOVEBITES‘ previous albums, as well as HELLOWEEN‘s 30th anniversary e book “Hellbook” and one “Pumpkins United”.

“We are pretty energized that our new album ‘Electric Pentagram’ will be introduced in the U.S. and Canada,” LOVEBITES states. “This new album has designed our bonds as a band more powerful than at any time.”

Talking on the album title, bassist Miho comments: “LOVEBITES is an electrical pentagram. A pentagram is a 5-pointed star consisting of five lines. It is been an emblem that’s adorned amulets and talismans because historic occasions as a symbol of security. Which is why we felt ‘Electric Pentagram’ is the great title for this album, we are 5 details introduced alongside one another to safeguard heavy steel.”

“Electric powered Pentagram” observe listing:

01. Thunder Vengeance

02. Holy War

03. Golden Desired destination

04. Increase Some Hell

05. Nowadays Is The Working day

06. When Destinies Align

07. A Frozen Serenade

08. Dancing With The Satan

09. Symptoms Of Deliverance

10. Set The World On Hearth

11. The Unbroken

12. Swan Music

LOVEBITES is:

Miho – Bass

Haruna – Drums

Asami – Vocals

Midori – Guitar

Miyako – Guitar And Keys