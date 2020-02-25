[japan’s-ana-orders-15-far-more-boeing-787-dreamliners-well-worth-$5-billion-at-checklist-costs]

The Boeing logo is shown on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August seven, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
February 25, 2020
By Eric M. Johnson and Tim Kelly
SEATTLE/TOKYO (Reuters) – ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T> claimed it will invest in 15 extra Boeing Co
The offer, which sees Japan’s most significant carrier swap from Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC
ANA’s purchase features 11 787-10 extend variations and four shorter 787-9s. It also has options for a even further five 787-9s. The first shipping and delivery will be in the business enterprise year beginning April 2022, the airline said in a news launch on Tuesday.
ANA was the start buyer for the 787 programme and is the world’s greatest operator of the planes. The new additions would provide its buy full to 98, of which 71 are in support. It operates all a few models of the plane, the 787-8, 787-nine and 787-10.
The purchase is a blow to Rolls-Royce, which has supplied all of ANA’s 787 engines so considerably. Difficulties with the engines which required added inspections led the Japanese carrier to cancel hundreds of flights in 2018.
“As the 787 gets a larger share of our fleet measurement, we have produced the choice to diversify some of the elements to limit single resource risks,” an ANA spokeswoman reported.
Air New Zealand Ltd
