[japan’s-ana-orders-15-far-more-boeing-787-dreamliners-well-worth-$5-billion-at-checklist-costs]



The Boeing logo is shown on a screen, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August seven, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

February 25, 2020

By Eric M. Johnson and Tim Kelly

SEATTLE/TOKYO (Reuters) – ANA Holdings Inc <9202.T> claimed it will invest in 15 extra Boeing Co 787 Dreamliners really worth $5 billion at record selling prices, the initial professional buy announcement for the U.S. planemaker this yr as it wrestles with the grounding of the smaller 737 MAX.

The offer, which sees Japan’s most significant carrier swap from Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC engines to kinds supplied by Common Electric , is a increase for Boeing right after it posted no January orders for the to start with time in decades.

ANA’s purchase features 11 787-10 extend variations and four shorter 787-9s. It also has options for a even further five 787-9s. The first shipping and delivery will be in the business enterprise year beginning April 2022, the airline said in a news launch on Tuesday.

ANA was the start buyer for the 787 programme and is the world’s greatest operator of the planes. The new additions would provide its buy full to 98, of which 71 are in support. It operates all a few models of the plane, the 787-8, 787-nine and 787-10.

The purchase is a blow to Rolls-Royce, which has supplied all of ANA’s 787 engines so considerably. Difficulties with the engines which required added inspections led the Japanese carrier to cancel hundreds of flights in 2018.

“As the 787 gets a larger share of our fleet measurement, we have produced the choice to diversify some of the elements to limit single resource risks,” an ANA spokeswoman reported.

Air New Zealand Ltd , a Rolls-Royce shopper for its preliminary 787 fleet, final yr purchased GE engines for its newest purchase of 8 planes, that means it will also function both of those styles in the foreseeable future.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Tim Kelly in Tokyo Supplemental reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney Modifying by Himani Sarkar and Edwina Gibbs)