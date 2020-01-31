Japan’s cabinet stamps tax reform laws to encourage investment in communications companies and technology startups

On Friday, the cabinet passed legislative proposals for a tax reform package for the 2020 financial year to promote corporate investments in advanced communication infrastructures and start-ups with innovative technologies.

The government will soon submit the legislative proposals to the state parliament so that they can be adopted by the end of March.

The government’s annual tax plan, created in December, provides for a 15 percent tax credit for companies that invest in building base stations or other infrastructure for ultra-fast 5G cellular networks. The measure is intended to promote the spread of next generation radio technology.

The government also plans to allow companies to deduct 25 percent of this investment from their taxable income if large companies put 100 million yen (USD 917,000) or more into innovative startups and small and medium-sized companies invest at least 10 million yen.

Single parents who have never been married and have an annual income of less than ¥ 5 million are eligible for tax deductions. Currently, only parents who are divorced or have a spouse are eligible for preferential tax treatment.

As part of the tax reform plan, the Nippon Individual Savings Account, a tax-privileged investment program for small lots, is being reviewed to encourage more individuals to switch their money to savings deposits.