[japan’s-economy-shrinks-at-swiftest-rate-in-six-years,-virus-clouds-outlook]



FILE Photo: Adult men operate at a construction web-site in Tokyo, Japan Could 16, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

February 17, 2020

By Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s overall economy shrank at the quickest pace in six years in the December quarter as a sales tax hike and gentle world demand damage usage and capital expenditure, holding policymakers underneath tension to prop up expansion with more stimulus.

The strike to the world’s 3rd-greatest overall economy will come amid fresh new problems about weakness in the present-day quarter, as the coronavirus damages output and tourism, stoking fears Japan may be on the cusp of a recession – outlined as two straight quarters of decrease.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell an annualized 6.three% in the October-December interval, a lot quicker than a median sector forecast for a 3.seven% contraction, details released by the federal government confirmed on Monday.

The drop, which followed a revised .five% acquire in July-September, was the most important due to the fact a seven.four% decrease marked in April-June 2014.

The contraction translated into a one.six% quarter-on-quarter decline, against a median forecast for a .9% fall.

Personal use, which would make up more than 50 % of the economic system, dropped two.9%, as households curbed spending after a revenue tax hike in Oct last 12 months. That as opposed with market forecasts for a two.% drop.

Capital expenditure fell 3.seven% in the fourth quarter, larger than a median forecast for a 1.6% drop.

Exterior need – or exports minus imports – contributed .5 percentage stage to GDP development, when domestic demand from customers knocked 2.one factors off development.

Japanese policymakers experienced warned that the financial system will go through a contraction in October-December as the profits tax hike, typhoons and the Sino-U.S. trade hurt consumption and factory output.

Buyers are now seeing to see if advancement will rebound in the present-day quarter as the Lender of Japan jobs, amid clean dangers from the coronavirus that have compelled factories in China to shut down and led to a sharp drop in Chinese travelers.

The BOJ held monetary policy constant previous thirty day period and nudged up its financial growth forecasts on hopes that world-wide development will rebound all-around mid-yr thanks to receding risks.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Daniel Leussink, additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kaori Kaneko Modifying by Sam Holmes)