[japan’s-indigenous-ainu-dance-dropped-from-opening-ceremony]



FILE Photograph: A baby poses for photos with the Olympic rings in entrance of the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo , Japan, February 17, 2020. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

February 21, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Olympic organisers have dropped a dance by Japan’s indigenous Ainu persons from the opening ceremony of this year’s Online games in Tokyo, a agent of the team mentioned on Friday.

“Ainu dancers will not be integrated in the opening ceremony in Tokyo,” stated Kazuaki Kaizawa, an formal at the Hokkaido Ainu Affiliation in Sapporo.

They were being told there wasn’t place to in shape the dance into the July 24 efficiency, Kaizawa informed Reuters. “We had been getting ready and it is a disappointment, but we hope there will continue to be a possibility for us to show Ainu culture elsewhere.”

Officials at the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee did not quickly answer to a request for remark.

Ainu men and women, whose dwindling figures are concentrated in Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s principal islands, have not long ago been getting more official attention from a point out that had when colonised them.

The govt of Key Minister Shinzo Abe is developing a modernist “Symbolic Place for Ethnic Harmony” in Hokkaido, but some Ainu be concerned the new museum elaborate is mainly intended to burnish Japan’s international standing in advance of the Olympics.

A 2017 study counted just above 13,000 Ainu in Hokkaido. The genuine number is estimated to be a great deal larger, because a lot of Ainu anxiety pinpointing as other than Japanese and have moved to unique components of the state.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly Composing by William Mallard Editing by Christian Radnedge)