Japan’s largest bank offers 1,000 yen to do without paper passbooks and go digital

To encourage more customers to digitize, Japan’s largest bank is offering a ¥ 1,000 bonus to depositors who hand over their paper banking books.

In a campaign that started on Friday, MUFG Bank paid 100,000 customers 1,000 yen when they were fully digitized. The 100 million yen reward campaign, which runs through March 15, is ongoing based on availability.

Younger generations are more familiar with online banking, while many older people are still used to using physical passbooks to monitor their accounts. In addition to promoting online banking, another motive is to reduce the cost of maintaining paper banking books. According to the lender, he has to charge an annual stamp tax of almost 200 yen for each savings account.

MUFG Bank has 34 million individual customers, many of whom use paper banking books. The stamp duty therefore adds up to billions of yen per year. There are other costs, such as the ink used to record ATM transactions, a MUFG Bank spokesman said.

The spokesman added that in the past, the bank had encouraged users to work digitally with financial incentives, but the amount of the reward this time was much higher.

The rationalization of operating costs and the digital transformation have top priority for traditional megabanks, as fully online-based banks and fintech startups have strengthened their industry presence and intensified competition.

In June last year, MUFG Bank, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., started issuing paper passbooks to new users only on request.

The Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s commitment to digital change is also reflected in a recent change in top management. Last week the company announced that Chief Digital Transformation Officer Hironori Kamezawa will take over the helm of the company in April. The appointment is generally considered unconventional, as he will be the group’s first CEO with a scientific background. The move represents a break in traditional advertising managers, which usually leads to the selection of a top manager based on seniority.

