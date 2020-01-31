Japan’s METI recommends discharging radioactive water from Fukushima into the sea

The Ministry of Industry recommended on Friday to release treated radioactive water into the ocean from a destroyed nuclear power plant in Fukushima. It is preferable to release it into the atmosphere by boiling.

The government has been looking for ways to dispose of more than 1 million tons of water to cool the melted down cores in and near the groundwater at Fukushima No. 1 power plant as the complex’s storage capacity is becoming scarce.

The water is treated with an advanced liquid treatment system [ALPS] before it is stored in the system’s tanks. However, no tritium is removed and it has been found that small amounts of other radioactive materials remain.

Local fishermen have spoken out strongly against releasing the water into the ocean, saying that consumers will be afraid to buy seafood caught in the region.

Nevertheless, the government tends to either direct the water to the Pacific or boil it and release the steam into the atmosphere.

Both are “realistic options,” the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Trade and Industry said on Friday to a government subcommittee, adding that the release of water into the ocean would make it easier to monitor radiation levels.

This method could be done “with greater certainty” because the operator of the facility, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc., had much less experience before a major earthquake and tsunami triggered a triple meltdown at the plant in March 2011.

The ministry said that the health effects of both approaches would be minimal. It is estimated that between 0.052 and 0.62 microsievert per year for discharge into the ocean and 1.3 microsievert per year for release into the atmosphere. According to the ministry, compared to the 2,100 microsieverts, people are exposed every day in a normal living environment.

The subcommittee also considered injecting, solidifying, and burying the water deep into the soil, and only extracting the hydrogen and releasing it to the atmosphere.

In the meantime, the ministry stressed the importance of gaining understanding of the local population before making a decision and preventing the spread of misinformation that would raise unreasonable fears.

The amount of water increases by about 150 tons a day, and Tepco quickly runs out of tanks to store them. The utility plans to increase capacity to 1.37 million tons by the end of 2020, but has no plans until then.