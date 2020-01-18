Japan’s news agencies take a step back before moving forward

Before the new year starts, an additional edition of Shukan Shincho (with the release date of January 27) flashed back in time to locate the author Ben Goto. Goto, who is now 89 years old, immediately gained fame with his 1973 publication “Great Prophecies of Nostradamus”. His book initially sold 2.5 million copies and continued with a total turnover of 6 million.

Goto released a somewhat embellished version of the forecasts of the 16th century French astrologer and doctor Michel de Nostredame, which is said to have predicted events in the United States in “Les Propheties”, a cryptic book with 942 poetic quatrains published in 1555.

According to an English translation, one of the most frequently cited prophecies reads: “1999, the seventh month / from heaven, will be a great king of terror.”

Many readers in 1973 were convinced that the world would go under in less than three decades.

“During my elementary school years, it was generally believed that humanity would never make it into the 21st century,” Goto told the interviewer. “I myself expected to be dead by the age of 30.”

Together with the fan mail, his book triggered a flood of protest letters from parents and teachers, with complaints such as “My child read it and is so upset that he cannot sleep” and “Now she feels damned to end in 1999. ‘

When I published the book in 1973, there was a possibility of a third world war between the United States and the Soviet Union. A scenario for the end of the world in 1999 seemed unimaginable, “said Goto.” Nostradamus accurately predicted the moon landing and credit card loans. “

In a concluding summary entitled “The Hopes That Last”, Goto attempted to mitigate the scaremongering so as not only to convey the original predictions based on a Christocentric worldview, but also in the hope of “changing the world” ” By interpreting them through Asian thinking. “

“However, I was later told that not many readers were concerned with this part,” he said regretfully.

Now, 46 years later, Goto remains pessimistic.

“People still use their wealth to produce murder weapons,” he says. “It is terrible to think about what could happen if nuclear weapons fall into the hands of terrorists. One can say that Nostradamus foresaw the current world situation.”

Nikkei Business (Dec. 23-30th) sees 2020 with more scientific forecasting methods as the “year of big changes”. His predictions include that Japan’s universities are no longer “leisure countries” because students have to be put off by serious job hunting; The north of Kyushu should benefit from an increase in foreign tourists. Demand for Uber Eats and other grocery delivery services will boom. and the automotive industry will face the most harrowing changes since Ford’s Model T a century ago.

Most likely, however, is coffee, which is starting to disappear due to climate change and the population explosion. Employees of the Mitsui & Co. trading company said that the coffee farmers in Guatemala had informed him that the cultivation at 1,800 meters had risen to 2,000 meters due to the rising temperatures, which entailed higher production costs.

According to World Coffee Research, the production of the Arabica bean, which accounts for 60 percent of the world market, is expected to halve by 2050. In addition, global demand is growing faster than supply, and China is likely to become the main consumer and continue to weigh on global stocks.

One solution that is being considered is to grow coffee on site, as is already the case with avocados and olives in Japan, for example. Ajinomoto General Foods and trading company Marubeni have reportedly investigated production on Tokunoshima, an island in Kagoshima Prefecture with favorable growing conditions. Unfortunately, the region is vulnerable to typhoons. Marubeni also develops cultivation in Laos.

Looking back at the three decades of the Heisei era (1989-2019) that have just ended, which person (s) dominated Japan’s media coverage most? The Oya Soichi library in the Setagaya district of Tokyo annually compiled a complete list of the 10 most popular public figures based on the number of media searches by journalists and researchers. For example, Donald Trump led 2016 with 370 inquiries.

Because the library is used extensively by reporters and researchers, the data provide a useful measure of news focus.

Only one company – the female entertainment group AKB48 – topped the list of the ten best libraries for three consecutive years (2011, 2012 and 2013; 2010 and 2014 also took second place).

Only two people topped the list for two years. They were sumo grand champion and later master master Takanohana (1991 and 1992) and South Korean soap opera Bae Yong-jun (popularly known as “Yon-Sama”) (2004 and 2005).

Takanohana, born Koji Hanada and sprout of a sumo family dynasty, made headlines in the ring. His sudden termination of marriage to actress Rie Miyazawa in early 1993 dominated the media for much of the year.

Takanohana’s media presence is a classic case of Nanahikari, respect for a person through illustrated family ties. Even the sumo authorities leaned back to take him in because the last part of his career was affected by sumoring due to injuries from long absences.

After his retirement, his story reads like a travelogue in a bumper car: After his father’s death, he inherited the Futagoyama Sumo stable, but his efforts to wage an uprising within the Japan Sumo Association proved unsuccessful. his marriage failed in 2018; and after a scandal in which one of his star wrestlers was beaten up by a Mongolian compatriot, he finally closed his stable. He has rejected rumors of plans to apply for a seat in the Bundestag.

Takanohana is only 47 years old, which means that more coverage of his stumbling blocks is a virtual certainty. Shukan Shincho’s first issue of the year (January 2-9) focused on his involvement in an admissions scandal at Aoyama Gakuin University, where he organized a one-day sumo jungyo tour on campus in August 2017.

