Japan’s prime minister announces Coronavirus’s state of emergency

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would announce a state of emergency in seven areas, including Tokyo and Osaka, for nearly a month, after a cholera epidemic in some major cities.

The effort has given local authorities the power to try to contain the virus that causes Covid-19, including alerting area residents to stay home. Unlike countries like France – where expatriate residents should be expelled from their homes – there is no legal authority to enforce such requests.

Abe also said the ruling party said it was supporting a plan to raise $ 108 trillion ($ 988 billion) to help individuals and companies affected by the disease.

The emergency notification system allows regional officials to take action such as issuing an injunction, banning the use of facilities such as schools and movie theaters and placing land or buildings for temporary medical facilities. The announcement comes after intense pressure from the public and the doctors. After last week saying the weather did not call for such a move, Abe changed course after Tokyo’s lawsuit expired over the weekend.

– Courtesy of Jon Herskovitz.

