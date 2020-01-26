Japan’s proposal to lower the age for charges against adolescents who have been scrapped due to disagreement: sources

The government plans to initially change the age limit under the Youth Act to lower the age at which individuals as adults from 20 to 18 years old can be brought to justice.

The likely scrapping of the plan came about because members of the Legislative Council – an advisory body to the Minister of Justice – remain divided on this issue.

Under current Japanese law, all offenders between the ages of 14 and 19 are generally brought before a family court, with measures related to their cases, e.g. B. whether probation or transfer to a juvenile prison or a public prosecutor’s office will be decided at a later date. Similar to adult offenders, they can be brought to justice if they are charged after their cases have been sent to the prosecutor.

In February 2017, the local council was asked to review the appropriateness of lowering the age limit in line with changes in voting age and the age until adulthood.

The voting age has already been reduced from 20 to 18 years, while adulthood will also be reduced from 20 to 18 in April 2022.

The Japan Federation of Bar Associations and others are strongly opposed to the proposed cut in the age range covered by the Youth Act, citing possible adverse effects on the rehabilitation of offenders aged 18 and 19.

With this in mind, the Department of Justice Secretariat presented two proposals at a meeting of the Council’s Subcommittee on Youth Law last month to gain support from opponents, but failed to find enough supporters.

Kazuo Kitagawa, a senior official of Komeito, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said at a press conference on Wednesday that it would “probably be impossible” to pass laws to revise the law during the current session of the state parliament.