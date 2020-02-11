Japan’s quarantine for cruise ships enables corona virus, according to experts

February 10 (UPI) – More passengers aboard the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama, Japan, have tested positive for the deadly corona virus since last week, raising the question of whether the Japanese authorities are doing enough for the people on board ,

Infections can spread quickly among older passengers; Almost 80 percent of the coronavirus patients on board the ship are over 60 years old, the Japanese TV channel NHK reported.

Japan ordered quarantine last week after a Hong Kong guest tested positive for coronavirus on February 1. A few days later, 10 passengers on the Diamond Princess were diagnosed with 2019-nCoV. As of Tuesday, 135 people have reportedly tested positive.

The Japanese health authorities have partially responded by evacuating 91 patients from the ship on Tuesday after initially imposing a two-week isolation period until February 19 to contain the virus on a ship with more than 3,600 passengers and crew.

Japanese health authorities have been slow to respond to the needs of passengers stranded on the ship. Last week, only 439 of the more than 3,600 people on board received 2019 nCoV tests, the correspondent for the South Korean network JTBC from Tokyo reported on Tuesday.

The government’s decision to run tests only in state-run public health laboratories, according to the report, creates bottlenecks in times of a global health crisis. Japan is currently reporting the highest number of infections to China, the source of the outbreak.

On Monday, when the Japanese Ministry of Health confirmed another 65 coronavirus patients, frustration among local experts grew.

Masahiro Kami, head of the Medical Governance Research Institute, a Japanese non-profit organization, said that quarantine could cause serious problems for uninfected passengers on the ship.

“Since the infections started in a closed room, the number of patients will increase steadily if this continues,” said Kami. “A little mistake and I think a person (on board) can get infected.”

According to the Japanese Ministry of Health, a total of 25 Americans on the ship have been confirmed for the virus.

Kyodo News reported Tuesday that older passengers are suffering from chronic health problems.

A passenger who spoke to the Japanese news agency said that full medical care is not reaching the ship, although “there are many people whose health is deteriorating.”