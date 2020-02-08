Japan’s railroad workers use social media to air disappointments at work

On the surface, Japan’s station staff seem to be respectful, apologizing for the slightest delay, and helpfully guiding passengers through the intricacies of the various transportation hubs in Tokyo.

Inside, however, there appears to be a darker side to her personality.

If you want to get an idea of ​​how frustrated some people might be, check out a current social media trend where these employees anonymously access Twitter posts when they are on the stressful side of their job – especially about their experiences with – rave about Kasuhara (Annoying customer annoyance).

Anonymous accounts of Twitter users who identify themselves as train employees are increasingly appearing in Japanese, and their profile details suggest that many joined the platform in 2019.

“I was looking for a way to speak anonymously about my work and raise awareness of the little-known aspects of our work as station workers,” a Twitter user using the @stsf_psn handle told the Japan Times. “If I post tweets that reflect my thoughts and connect with others in the industry, I can reduce my stress.”

Her tweets deal with a variety of aspects of her work, but they say it is her struggle with the “monster customers” who have extremely demanding or unreasonable demands and who are the most stressful.

“I had passengers who asked that we pay for their taxi rides because the trains they wanted to take were suspended,” @stsf_psn wrote.

Twitter user @Black_railway, who claimed to be a railroad worker in his 30s, also reported several harassment incidents.

“I want people to understand that the station employees are not omniscient,” he told the Japan Times.

If he works in this industry, it does not mean that he corresponds to a hiking map that has encyclopedic knowledge of every single station.

“A lot of people came up to me and said,” Hey, I have to go to this store, but I don’t know where it is or what the nearest train station is. Tell me how to get there, ”he wrote. “But really … how do I know?”

According to the Ministry of Transport, 670 cases of violence against station employees were reported in 2018, including incidents in which employees were physically beaten, pushed or spat on.

It is therefore no wonder that broadcasters sometimes use colorful language to alleviate their frustration on Twitter.

“Passengers in the seventies are violent, insulted, rude and low-tech,” said Twitter user @ monkey_56su in January. “Are they really the ones who helped Japan grow after the war?”

Twitter user @shiotaiosyuseki says there is a reason why some station workers are not as friendly as you might expect.

“We weren’t all rugged from the start. It’s the crappy customers that made us act like that, ”the employee writes on his Twitter profile.

Meanwhile, Twitter user @Sta__attendant says the aftermath of a passenger’s suicide attempt is causing her the greatest headache.

Many customers – who have learned that train operations will be suspended for nearly an hour because the police are investigating the incident – blame the gas station staff for the delay.

“Relieving your anger at us doesn’t mean that business will resume faster – not even every second,” she told the Japan Times.

Some passengers accuse railway station employees of not proactively installing platform barriers to prevent suicide attempts, but many of these tragedies actually occur at level crossings rather than platforms, she said.

Although she believes that many people reject rather than sympathize with the person who has died, “I can only imagine the emotional stress they had to go through to feel like they had to kill themselves in this way “wrote @Sta__attendant. “This is what I feel when I process the aftermath of what happened.”

Other common complaints cited by station staff are the marathon work shifts, which they can leave there for 24 hours or more. Such irregular working hours often put a strain on their private lives by affecting their pursuit of romance, @Black_railway wrote.

“Our relationships don’t last long unless we meet partners who can tolerate such work styles,” he wrote. However, he added: “We have seen an increase in female recruits lately, so there are more romances in the workplace than before.”