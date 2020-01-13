Japan’s rocky pastor: counseling those who live on prayer

Loading...

Nightclub hostesses, alcoholics, drug addicts and terminal cancer patients are among the colorful but troubled characters knocking on Kazuhiro Sekino’s door to find guidance, remorse, or occasionally a way out of pent-up aggression.

“I was strangled by an ex-fraudster and had to beat a suicide who came in with a knife,” said the 39-year-old pastor of the Tokyo Lutheran Church, located within walking distance of Kabukicho, Japan’s most notorious city, the red-light district. “That’s why I train twice a week in a kickboxing studio. Not to hurt someone, but to protect myself.”

The long-haired minister wearing a black leather jacket is not a typical preacher. On the other hand, his church is not in your typical neighborhood.

The ministry is located in Okubo, an area in the Shinjuku district known as Koreatown in Tokyo. Because of his proximity to Kabukicho, the night workers also take part in Sekino’s sermons, in which he sometimes groovs with his electric bass.

Sekino came to heavy metal in high school and played in a band during college. When he was in his third year of study, his sister with Down’s syndrome from acute diabetes broke down and was admitted to an intensive care unit.

The doctor at the hospital warned the Sekino family that they may have only a few days to live. Confused and helpless, Sekino called a pastor in Kobe and asked him for his prayers.

“The same day he got on a high-speed train and visited us in the hospital,” says Sekino. “He told us everything was going to be fine and he was right.”

His sister recovered from a critical condition and is still healthy today.

“I’m not saying that his prayers miraculously saved my sister,” he says, “but experience has opened my eyes to the importance of standing next to people who need help.”

Sekino, who was baptized when he was in elementary school, gave up his plans to become a rock star and joined Japan Lutheran College in Mitaka. He was ordained a priest at the age of 26. He was sent to the Lutheran Church in Tokyo, where he became pastor in 2010. His responsibilities kept him away from music, but in 2013 he resumed his bass.

“I hadn’t played in a band for years, but was asked to perform at a church sponsored festival,” he says. He gathered other Lutheran Church ministers who played instruments and founded Boxi Rocks. The band name was a piece with the Japanese word “Bokushi”, which means “pastor”.

“I thought it would be fun to invite Vowz Band, a group of Buddhist monks, to perform with us,” added Sekino.

The unusual combination of dressed pastors and monks rocking the stage caught the attention of international news organizations, including the British BBC reporting that Sekino earned his “15 minutes of fame”.

“I thought I had managed to become a star. But obviously that wasn’t the case. Life went on as before, ”laughs Sekino. “But the attention our band drew reminded me of the power of music.”

While Boxi Rocks still plays gigs from time to time, Sekino mostly performs solo these days. “The other day I got feedback on my bass and played” We Will Rock You “during the fair at Meiji Gakuin University Queen’s,” he says. “I think around 100 students have gathered, which is apparently a masterpiece.”

Sekino’s method of delivering God’s message may be unconventional, but he believes it is a useful tool to reach more people in a nation where Buddhists are far superior to the number of Christians. According to the Agency for Cultural Affairs, there were approximately 1.91 million Christians in Japan in 2016. That is 87.7 million who considered themselves Buddhists and 84.7 million who associated with Shinto.

The casual and unorthodox way of teaching the gospel may also be a reason why strangers feel compelled to attend his church.

“People who fight or suffer from illness seem to have a special sensor or a sixth sense that leads them to me,” says Sekino, who in October “Kami no Shukufuku o Anata ni: Kabukicho no Ura kara Goddoburesu!” Published. (“God bless you: God bless you from the alleys of Kabukicho”) A book about the interesting personalities who have found the way to his church. He describes a Filipino hostess who asked Sekino to hold a funeral for her dead colleague, an African asylum seeker who was begging for money, and a lonely drunk who came in during Christmas and left a jug of “one-cup” sake as a gift Gift.

“There are many other outrageous episodes that fail to print,” Sekino says with a grin. “It is tiring to deal with some of these people, but I tell myself that I am a man of God and I have to learn from these people.

“There are hospitals for cancer patients and lawyers that you can consult if you have financial problems. But we’re here to listen and help people struggling with suicidal thoughts, addictions, or a number of other issues that we deal with every day. “

However, Sekino’s time in the Lutheran Church in Tokyo is coming to an end. This year he began an 18-month chaplain apprenticeship at a Massachusetts hospital.

“In a hospital, I decided to be a pastor. It therefore seems natural to me to work with patients in a hospital, ”he says of the move. “At some point, I want to cross national and religious borders to work for people around the world who face crises.”

He may miss the eccentric residents of Okubo and Kabukicho, but Sekino knows that his next “gig” will not lack nerve-wracking episodes.

“Now I’m dealing with victims of shootings, overdoses, and post-traumatic stress disorder, to name a few,” he says. Fortunately, he has at least one tool in his arsenal – his proven bass guitar – to help him spread the good word.

