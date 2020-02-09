Japan’s state aircraft are unlikely to take any action in the Wuhan evacuation effort: source

Japan’s efforts to fly expatriates from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, are unlikely to be accompanied by government planes, although this was previously planned.

The government has relied solely on charter flights because of its superior transport capacity and China’s perceived reluctance to land government aircraft flown by the Air Self-Defense Force.

The government owns two planes, one of which is used by the Prime Minister and other dignitaries for flights abroad. The aircraft are also used in emergencies, for example to transport Japanese people and to take part in international aid measures.

The use of state planes was originally intended to accelerate the evacuation of Japanese citizens from Wuhan.

“It is an opportunity to demonstrate our cooperation,” said a senior Defense Department official.

But the idea has raised several problems since then.

One is capacity. The government aircraft can only carry about 100 people each, while the commercial aircraft can carry almost 200 people.

Sources also say that SDF-powered aircraft have met resistance from China.

“The Chinese government considers government planes to be” military planes “and may not be ready to land,” said a government source.

Instead, the Japanese government relied solely on commercial planes to repatriate 763 Japanese on four trips. With few Japanese left in Hubei Province, where the Wuhan outbreak began, the government is considering negotiating with the Chinese to move them to other regions that still offer regular flights to Japan.

“At this rate, the government planes are unlikely to take any action,” said a Department of Defense source.