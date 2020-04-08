Japan’s state of emergency has no lock. What’s in it?

TOKYO >> Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other hard-hit Japanese prefectures to fortify the fight against coronavirus outbreaks. But this is no European or Wuhan-style closing. A look at what Japan’s state of emergency entails:

>> Q. Why was a state of emergency declared?

>> A. Abe faced heavy pressure declaring a state of emergency after the number of new cases in Tokyo began to double several days in late March. The city of 14 million was 1,339 cases as of today, up from about 600 a week earlier. Japan focuses on dealing with clusters of infections and selective testing for the virus, a strategy that has failed to curb its spread. Experts have found that one-third of recent Tokyo cases have been linked to hostess clubs and other entertainment districts where clusters draw hard. Meanwhile, compliance with calls for work remotely and other social distances was weak.

>> Q. IS ALL JAPAN affected?

>> A. The state of emergency announced Tuesday applies to only Tokyo, neighboring Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama, Osaka, and Hyogo in the west and Fukuoka in the south. That’s just seven of Japan’s 47 prefectures. Residents are asked to avoid non-essential travel within and outside their designated area, but there are no travel restrictions. Some Tokyo residents have been critical of running to escape from Tokyo to the province.

>> Q. DOES A STATE OF EMERGENCY CAUSE A TOKYO CLOSURE?

>> A. No, Abe and officials say Japan cannot legally enforce difficult door locks. Public transportation is functioning normally. Most states of emergency measures are requests and instructions. Violators cannot be punished unless they comply with orders related to storage or shipment of emergency relief and medical supplies.

>> Q. Why doesn’t Japan impose a difficult blockade?

>> A. Japan’s history of repression over fascist governments before and during World War II left the public wary of government subsidies. The country’s post-war constitution sets strict protections for civil liberties. The Abe government has been reluctant to risk serious economic consequences from more serious measures.

>> Q. WHAT ARE THE MEASURES TO BE IN AN EMERGENCY STATE?

>> A. The state of emergency allows prefectural leaders to ask residents to stay home. They may also require the closure of schools, some child and adult care or community centers, and stores and businesses that are considered essential. Organizers may be advised to cancel or postpone events. Governors may also require the use of private property to build hospitals and other medical facilities.

>> WHAT ABOUT ESSENTIAL ACTIVITIES?

>> A. Essential activities and facilities, including banks, shops, postal services, pharmacies and utility companies, remain open. Some retail stores and entertainment venues such as movie theaters, concert halls and amusement parks may be required to close. Public schools in Tokyo and some neighboring prefectures are already closed until at least early May.

>> Q. WHO CAN YOU DO WHEN?

>> A. Yes, residents can go out for reasons considered essential, including work, hospital visits and grocery shopping, according to a Cabinet statement. Residents of designated areas can still go out for a walk, a jog or other individual exercises.

>> Q. How effective is the measure?

>> A. Abe today repeated his request for people to stay at home and reduce interaction with others by up to 80%. But in Tokyo under Shibuya district, business was almost normal. Rush hour trains were still crowded and riders were heading to work, though fewer people were seen in other areas of the capital. Akihito Aminaka, an education industry worker, said listening to the request was difficult because “to me, it sounds like they’re saying, ‘Please don’t go out, but we won’t help you.’ ‘”

>> Q. WHAT IS THE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THE ECONOMIC IMPACT?

>> A. Abe also announced an unprecedented 108 trillion yen ($ 1 trillion) stimulus package, equivalent to about one-fifth of Japan’s annual GDP, to pay for coronavirus measures and protect businesses and jobs. It includes 300,000 yen ($ 2,750) cash copies for some hard-hitting homes. A month-long state emergency in the Tokyo area could cause consumer spending to drop nearly 2.5 trillion yen ($ 23 billion), according to Nomura Research Institute.